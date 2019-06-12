Chris Gayle to 'relish' facing Jofra Archer when West Indies play England, says Corey Collymore

Chris Gayle will 'relish' facing Jofra Archer, says Corey Collymore

Chris Gayle will relish the challenge of facing rapid England seamers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in Friday's World Cup clash in Southampton, says West Indies bowling coach Corey Collymore.

Gayle began his final World Cup with a 34-ball 50 against Pakistan and then clubbed 21 from 17 deliveries against Australia.

The 39-year-old was denied a bat against South Africa on Monday with the game at The Hampshire Bowl washed out.

"Chris thrives on that. I have known him since he was 16 and he has always loved a challenge," Collymore said when asked how the veteran would take to facing England's 90mph-plus bowlers.

"He has always enjoyed the challenge of fast bowling so I expect him to relish that."

Former seamer Collymore - who played 84 ODIs for West Indies - says he witnessed Barbados-born quick Archer up close before the 24-year-old left the Caribbean and joined Sussex.

Collymore says Archer always possessed talent but insists West Indies' pacemen - who skittled Pakistan for 105, reduced Australia to 79-5 and had South Africa 28-2 - can upstage him at The Hampshire Bowl.

"I did work with him (Archer) when he was a lot younger in Barbados," said Collymore, who played county cricket for Warwickshire, Sussex and Middlesex.

Archer has taken six wickets in three games at the World Cup

"He was very impressive, the skills he shows now are ones he always had so we are expecting more of the same from him. But we have quick bowlers too so it should be a lively game.

"I don't think many people like the short stuff, whether it is England or the West Indies. If you find a batsman that has a weakness to it, then you go after that."

Andre Russell, one of those to ruffle Pakistan with short-pitched bowling, missed Monday's rain-wrecked game with South Africa due to a knee injury but West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer says the all-rounder will be fit to face England.

Andre Russell is fit to face England on Friday

"It was just a precautionary measure where we are kind of wrapping him in cotton wool," explained Reifer. "He will be fit enough for the game on Friday, which is a big for us. We are looking forward to it.

"We are here to entertain so the players come out and entertain us. But yes, we will have a good game. I'm sure Jofra will be chomping at the bit to come at us and we will be ready for him."

