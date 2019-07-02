James Anderson forced off injured while bowling for Lancashire

James Anderson pulled up bowling for Lancashire in the County Championship against Durham

England bowler James Anderson will take no further part in Lancashire's Specsavers County Championship game with Durham after injuring his calf while bowling.

The 36-year-old, who claimed his 950th first-class wicket on Monday, pulled up in his run up and was then forced to leave the field after three attempts to shake off the problem proved in vain.

Any potential injury to England's star bowler will be a major concern for the selectors with the Ashes less than a month away- but Lancashire assistant coach Mark Chilton says Anderson is in good spirits.

Anderson has taken 30 wickets in the County Championship this season

He said: "Jimmy has been sat with an ice pack on but he seems fine and reasonably jovial.

"With any bowler if they feel something abnormal we would much rather they came off and get assessed rather than take it a step too far.

"He has been very well managed with regards to his bowling loads and his overs and I think that has been managed expertly right throughout the season."

This match at Sedbergh School - the County Championship's newest venue - is Anderson's sixth game in the competition this season and his two wickets on Monday took his tally to an impressive 30 for the campaign.

The ECB provided an update on Anderson's injury, saying: "Jimmy Anderson has sustained tightness to his right calf. He will take no further part in the game and will continue to be assessed."

Are you a Sky customer? With Sky VIP - your free loyalty programme - you could be right at the heart of the Ashes action with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the captains on the pitch for the coin toss at Edgbaston. Enter now on the My Sky app.