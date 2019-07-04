James Anderson to have scan on calf injury ahead of Ashes

James Anderson sustained an injury to his calf while playing for Lancashire

England bowler James Anderson will have a scan on Friday on the calf injury which has threatened his participation in the Ashes series against Australia.

Anderson pulled up in his run-up while bowling on day three of Lancashire's County Championship game with Durham.

The 36-year-old only returned to bat briefly with a runner and did not bowl for the remainder of the drawn game.

The problem was initially described as "tightness" by his county, while Anderson posted on Instagram that it was "a niggle but hopefully not too serious".

Anderson is hopeful the injury is not too serious

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board has since confirmed that Anderson will have a scan on the problem.

A statement released on Thursday read: "Jimmy will have a scan tomorrow, late afternoon. We will assess further over the weekend."

England are hopeful Anderson will be able to feature in the upcoming Ashes series, which starts at Edgbaston on August 1.

Sky customer? With Sky VIP - your free loyalty programme - you could be right at the heart of the Ashes action with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the captains on the pitch for the coin toss at Edgbaston. Enter now on the My Sky app.