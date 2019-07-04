Nasser Hussain's England ratings after New Zealand win in World Cup

'Magnificent' Jofra Archer continues to impress with his raw pace at this World Cup

England are through to the Cricket World Cup semi-finals after a 119-run win over New Zealand in Durham on Wednesday.

We asked Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain to grade the England players after their crucial victory - check out the numbers below and then let us know if you agree by tweeting @SkyCricket.

Jason Roy - 8/10

60 from 61 balls - 8x fours

After his first-ball scare, where he was nearly bowled by the arm ball from Mitchell Santner, I thought he looked in good touch. On the whole, he took on the right shot option. It's a brave role that he plays, he just has such belief, style and swagger - it is exactly what England have needed an injection of.

Jonny Bairstow - 9/10

106 from 99 balls - 15x fours, 1x sixes

Jonny Bairstow celebrates bringing up his second-straight World Cup century

Looks in great touch. Back-to-back hundreds. Everyone goes on about Roy coming back in, rightly so, but Jonny's game also looks in good order. The only thing, if I was being really picky, is that's twice now he has got a hundred and then got out. Go on and get a really big score. Hopefully he does that in the semi-final, or final.

Joe Root - 6/10

24 from 25 balls - 1x four

His game looked in good order again, but he was just done by a bit of a strangle down the legside to a wide bouncer. I'm surprised he reviewed it, and that's a couple of times now he has reviewed things he shouldn't necessarily have.

Jos Buttler - 6/10

11 from 12 balls - 1x four

I think he should be promoted up the order every now and then, when things are going well. It didn't exactly work out, but there will be days when it will. Pulled off an absolutely amazing catch down the legside to dismiss Martin Guptill - that will do his confidence a lot of good as, at the start of the summer, there were a few question marks over his keeping.

Eoin Morgan - 8/10

42 from 40 balls - 5x fours

He assessed conditions pretty well. He realised that the pitch was slowing up a lot, and instead of pushing really hard to try and get 330, and possibly be bowled out for 280, he realised 300 would be plenty. He is still a little bit too legside of the ball on occasions, which India and Australia will note, but he captained well again. His calmness under pressure is vital.

Ben Stokes - 6/10

11 from 27 balls

1-10 from five overs

He got a bit frustrated with the bat - he was out there in the middle at the time the pitch was really dying. He bowled well, and got the wicket of Colin de Grandhomme with a bit of a drag down, but it's a few more useful overs under his belt.

Chris Woakes - 7/10

1-44 from eight overs

4 from 11 balls

Chris Woakes appeals successfully for the wicket of Henry Nicholls

One of the under-estimated members of the team. We never talk about Woakes too much, but he continuously takes wickets with the new ball. When you're in a bit of a pressure situation, defending a score, it's huge to have someone like Woakes setting the tone early. A very fine cricketer.

Liam Plunkett - 7/10

1-28 from eight overs

15no from 12 balls - 1x four

Liam Plunkett has won all five of the World Cup games he has played in

Useful runs from Plunkett, that little partnership at the end with Adil Rashid. They didn't go too hard, they didn't slog and just knocked it around. He bowled how he normally does in those middle overs - back of a length, doesn't try to be too cute or too clever. He has now played five and won five in this World Cup; I wouldn't leave him out of the team now.

Adil Rashid - 5/10

1-30 from five overs

16 from 12 balls - 1x four

I'm a little bit worried about Adil's bowling. England could decide to bring in Moeen Ali again for Rashid, but they like having a legspinner. He too enjoyed a little cameo with the bat, but he knows his main role in this team is with the ball. He appears to be lacking in a little bit of confidence.

Jofra Archer - 8/10

1-17 from seven overs

Magnificent. Him and Woakes with the new ball are a brilliant combo. Guptill will say he was unlucky to get out, gloved down the legside, but it's because this lad has that extra bounce and zip from nowhere. He just bangs away at a length and was quickly up into mid 90s miles per hour again. How does he do it? Until the final three yards of his run-up, you wouldn't know he was a fast bowler, and the whoosh!

Mark Wood - 7/10

3-34 from nine overs

Eoin Morgan and Mark Wood celebrate one of the fast bowler's three wickets

Three wickets, bowling with good rhythm, but probably his most vital contribution was his fingertip onto the stumps to run out Kane Williamson - the batsman you want out most from the New Zealand side. Playing on his home ground, he will have enjoyed the occasion.

