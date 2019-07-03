PODCAST: England in World Cup semi-finals - but will they win the tournament?

Bob Willis praised England's nous, while Courtney Walsh talked Jofra Archer after Eoin Morgan's men made the World Cup semi-finals by thumping New Zealand.

Bob told the World Cup Cricket Debate that England's score of 305-8 on a pitch that began to slow up shows they can think on the fly and bodes well for their semi-final at Edgbaston a week on Thursday.

West Indies legend Walsh, meanwhile, rued Archer slipping through his old team's net with the speedy seamer now spearheading England's bowling attack as they target a maiden World Cup title.

Jonny Bairstow has scored back-to-back World Cup hundreds

Bob, Courtney and Charles Colvile engaged in a lively chat, assessing whether England really can go all the way in this World Cup or whether India or Australia are favourites, plus...

- How fit-again Jason Roy and 'unsung hero' Liam Plunkett have boosted England

- The Jason Roy-Jonny Bairstow axis and which opening pairs of the past can rival them

- How Courtney would look to get Roy out!

- Bairstow's 'phenomenal' form after completing back-to-back hundreds and how the IPL has helped him

- Why New Zealand's run chase was a fairly limp affair

- Adil Rashid - why has he not been at his best with the ball at the World Cup?

- Courtney's role as Bangladesh bowling coach, how he has enjoyed the job - and 'Superman' Shakib Al Hasan!

- Why West Indies have endured a difficult World Cup

