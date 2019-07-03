Trevor Bayliss says England team meeting after Sri Lanka loss kick-started World Cup revival

Coach Trevor Bayliss says every England player took part in a 'clear the air' meeting after their loss to Sri Lanka

Trevor Bayliss says a forthright players’ meeting after England’s defeat to Sri Lanka galvanised them to rescue their World Cup campaign and reach the semi-finals.

The tournament hosts were in serious danger of failing to make the last four after crashing to a 20-run loss against the Sri Lankans and losing to Australia four days later.

However, Eoin Morgan's side held their nerve to qualify for their first semi-final since 1992 by overcoming India and New Zealand in their last two group games.

2:35 Liam Plunkett says England never stopped believing they could go far in the World Cup despite a wobble having threatened to cost them a semi-final spot. Liam Plunkett says England never stopped believing they could go far in the World Cup despite a wobble having threatened to cost them a semi-final spot.

England coach Bayliss revealed: "We had a chat about it straight after the Sri Lanka game, the fact that we'd got totally away from our normal mode of operation.

"It was the players running it, talking individually about how they felt and what they needed to do to get back to winning ways.

"Every single player spoke, which is a good sign. They weren't afraid to speak up and let everyone know how they're feeling.

Jonny Bairstow hit a century in England's win over New Zealand

"In the next game against Australia, we were still thinking about it. I think we still had in the back of our minds how poor we'd been the previous game - it took another defeat for it to really hit home.

"We've cleared the air and we've been able to come out and play some good cricket. We had to win these last two games and when the pressure was on, we came through."

England's 119-run victory over the Black Caps ensured that they will finish third in the table and face a semi-final against either India or Australia at Edgbaston on July 11.

Mark Wood celebrates a wicket with England captain Eoin Morgan

They bowled New Zealand out for just 186, with Durham bowler Mark Wood picking up three wickets on his home ground as part of a pace attack that drew praise from the coach.

"I think our bowling has really come on in this whole tournament, but especially in the last two games," added Bayliss. "We've bowled a consistent line and that's been the big difference.

"We've got two guys with a bit of pace but it doesn't matter how quick you are, you've got to get the ball in the right areas.

"Woody's been in and out because of his injuries over last few years and he's injury-free now and full of confidence.

"With Jofra [Archer] coming in, he's just added to that as well. There's plenty of competition for spots, which makes it better for England as a whole."