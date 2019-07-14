Eoin Morgan says England's World Cup triumph 'means the world' to him and his side

Eoin Morgan captained England to their maiden men's Cricket World Cup win

Eoin Morgan says that England's remarkable World Cup triumph over New Zealand "means the world" to him and his side.

In the most incredible World Cup final ever, the game was tied after Mark Wood was run out trying to get the second run needed to secure a win for England.

That sent the game to a Super Over and when Martin Guptill was run out trying to get the second run that would have given New Zealand victory, the scores were tied again with England winning courtesy of having scored more boundaries in the match.

England captain Eoin Morgan reflects on his team's four-year journey which has taken them to World Cup glory

"I still can't actually believe it, it's been an incredible day. Absolutely phenomenal," Morgan told Sky Sports.

"Full credit to Kane and his team, the way they play their cricket is hugely admirable. They really do set the standard for the spirit of the game and the fight that they show.

"There was very little between the teams today, we were very fortunate to get over the line and I'm very fortunate to be holding this [trophy] - and extremely proud.

He added: "This has been a four-year journey, we've developed a lot over the course of those four years, particularly in the last two. We find it hard to play on wickets like that, like good teams do around the world but today it was about getting over the line.

"Sport is tough at times but to get over the line today means the world to us."

Morgan also admitted that there were times during the tournament that he doubted whether his side would even qualify for the knockout stages, let alone go on to lift the trophy.

"I think in those must-win games I doubted whether we'd get through in small periods," he said. "But the way that we came out and played at Edgbaston against India in that must-win game in the group stage really did turn the tide for us, confidence-wise, momentum-wise and I think we've gone from strength to strength since then.

"It's been an emotional changing room over the last couple of games. It means a huge amount to us, we've been so involved in everything that's been going on and I think there would be something wrong if I didn't feel a bit emotional."