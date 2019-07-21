England Women 'swam against the tide' in costly Ashes draw, says Mark Robinson

5:02 Mark Robinson says England Women came up short as Australia retain the Ashes by drawing the one-off Test Mark Robinson says England Women came up short as Australia retain the Ashes by drawing the one-off Test

Head coach Mark Robinson says England “missed a trick” on the first morning and that cost them as a draw in the one-off Test ensured Australia retained the Women’s Ashes.

Having been beaten in all three of the ODIs in the multi-format series, England needed to win the solitary red-ball match to keep their hopes of a series victory alive.

However, Ellyse Perry led the way as Australia piled on the runs on day one and eventually declared on 420-8 to assume a position of dominance in the match that they maintained until hands were shaken on the fourth evening to confirm a draw.

"We lost the toss which was probably the start of things going wrong in that sense," Robinson told Sky Sports.

"We just swam against the tide this game but I can't fault the girls for their effort, they've given absolutely everything but sometimes you come up short.

"It's a little bit the story of the series, we haven't been able to settle quickly enough. Brunty was outstanding on that first morning but everyone else took a while.

England's bowlers got it wrong on the first morning, according to Robinson

"We beat the bat a lot but we were patchy in that first session and by the time we bowled well after lunch, the Australians were beginning to lock the door. That first session, we shelled two catches, Sophie should be catching that for the big wicket of Healy and the captain drops Lanning.

"As I say, the ball did a bit, we beat the bat but we missed a trick really. As the game developed we bowled well but we didn't get the breaks that we needed."

While there was criticism of England's approach with the bat on day three, Robinson argued that the game situation and the conditions made life difficult for them.

"You feel a bit for your batters because we were trying to force the issue on a wicket that doesn't allow you to force the issue against a ball that ends up looking like a sock after about 50 overs," he said.

Robinson also insisted that while it is the failure to win the Test that has confirmed the Women's Ashes will be returning to Australia, it is the one-dayers that ultimately cost England.

"It wasn't about this game, it was about those first two games when you've got a great chance to win," he added.

"You come into this with everything to play for but you need things to go your way. The girls have prepared brilliantly, they've done everything they can but sometimes you come up short, that's how it is.

"We had three ODIs in six crazy days which have cost us as a team. We played great cricket for the majority of fours years as a team, that's nothing to do with me, but as a team we've played really well.

"We've lost three games, we've drawn this one and we've got three T20s and we're playing a very, very good team. We've got to try, and hopefully we've started with this game, stop the bleeding and start to turn momentum and turn that ship around by playing well in these T20 games."

