Joe Root says England ready for Ireland after 'emotional' World Cup win

Joe Root wants Jason Roy to play his natural attacking game when he makes his Test debut against Ireland

Joe Root does not expect England's dramatic World Cup win to negatively impact his side in the four-day Test against Ireland.

England will face Ireland at Lord's from Wednesday, just 10 days on from their title-sealing victory over New Zealand at the same venue in a game that went to a Super Over.

This week's Test will be followed by five more against Australia from August 1 as England look to regain the Ashes - and Root says the white-ball success will boost the red-ball team.

Root: 'There is a huge amount of confidence coming off the back of winning the World Cup'

"It is something we addressed as a squad," Test captain Root told reporters when asked about moving on from the World Cup triumph.

"We knew that after such an emotional final, in particular, that it was important we got our heads round this week and what is to come.

"We addressed it very early at the [weekend training camp] and feel that off the back of that everyone is very aware of the challenges ahead of us.



"You have to look at it from a different way and say we couldn't be better placed in many ways. There is a huge amount of confidence coming off the back of that .

"That counts for a lot. It's something we have to ride the wave of and capitalise on going on to what is a huge six Test matches."

Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Jack Leach and Olly Stone, not part of England's World Cup squad, are in the 11 to face Ireland, with Warwickshire paceman Stone to make his Test debut.

Stuart Broad has spent the season so far playing for Nottinghamshire

"We are lucky to have guys who are fresh, ready and full of energy to help out and take a little bit more responsibility in areas away from cricket," added Root.

Jason Roy will also make his Test bow against Ireland, opening the batting alongside Surrey team-mate Burns, but seamer James Anderson (calf) misses out, while Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are rested.

