James Anderson out of Ireland Test; Jason Roy and Olly Stone make England debuts

England bowler James Anderson will miss the Test against Ireland - but Jason Roy and Olly Stone will make their debuts.

Anderson tore his right calf playing for Lancashire earlier this month and will sit out the four-day game at Lord's from Wednesday, with his fitness to be assessed ahead of the Ashes opener on August 1.

Roy - handed a maiden Test call-up after his white-ball form helped England win the 50-over World Cup - is poised to open the batting with Surrey team-mate Rory Burns.

Warwickshire seamer Stone will also make his Test bow against Ireland, with Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory the other player, besides Anderson, to miss out from the original 13-man squad.

"With Jason, we want him to be himself, express himself and trust his instincts as much as possible," said England captain Joe Root at Tuesday's press conference.

"He brings something different to our Test batting side, he's a proven performer in international cricket and fully capable of making big contributions.

"I hope he doesn't try to play differently, I hope he'll go and be himself.

"There were occasions in the World Cup when he had to trust his defence and he might have to draw that out a bit longer in Test cricket - but he can put pressure back on the opposition, he's one of the best in the world at that."

On Stone, who pipped Gregory for a place, Root said: "Olly's got good pace, that's one thing he brings to this squad, something different to turn to, and it's a good opportunity to see him play this week."

Somerset spinner Jack Leach will also play for an England side without the rested Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

"[Gregory] is the unfortunate one to miss out - he has been very consistent the last couple of years, he's had a brilliant summer - but it gives us good balance and plenty of options with the ball," added Root.

England team to play Ireland at Lord's: Burns, Roy, Denly, Root (captain), Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Ali, Woakes, S Curran, Broad, Stone, Leach

