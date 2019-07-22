Boyd Rankin says an Ireland Test win at Lord's would top their World Cup victory over England

1:01 Fast bowler Boyd Rankin says a Lord's Test match for Ireland against England is the culmination of a lot of hard work by everyone involved in Irish cricket Fast bowler Boyd Rankin says a Lord's Test match for Ireland against England is the culmination of a lot of hard work by everyone involved in Irish cricket

Ireland fast bowler Boyd Rankin says a Test match victory over England at Lord's would top their World Cup win against the same opponents in 2011.

Having been awarded Test status in 2017, Ireland are looking for their first win after defeats to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

A record-breaking win over England in Bengaluru during the 2011 World Cup is arguably Ireland's greatest achievement in the sport to date but Rankin thinks a shock triumph at the home of cricket would trump that.

England vs Ireland Live on

"I think so," he said. "Test cricket is Test cricket, it's going to be tough going. It's going to be really warm, a tough four days for us but if we get a result here, then it is going to be hard to beat that."

Just playing in a Lord's Test match will be an historic moment for Ireland and Irish cricket and Rankin, who played a solitary Test, during the 2013/14 Ashes, as well seven ODIs and two T20Is for England, says it is a dream come true.

"It's going to be really special, I never dreamt that this could happen," the 35-year-old seamer added. "Everybody is really looking forward to this special time.

Rankin played for England at the SCG during the 2013/14 Ashes

"It's been a lot of hard work over the last 10 years to try and get to this stage. We all wanted to get to this point, in terms of playing Test cricket. It's great to get that opportunity and to play here at Lord's, I suppose that is like a dream come true.

"I'd love to go out there and try and take a few wickets. We're going to go out there and give it our best and we'll see from there."

Watch day one of the historic Test match between England and Ireland at Lord's from 10am, Wednesday on Sky Sports Cricket.