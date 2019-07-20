Will Eoin Morgan carry on as England ODI captain - and where should Joe Root bat in the Ashes?

Rob Key, Marcus Trescothick and Mark Butcher reflect on England's World Cup win and look ahead to the Ashes on the latest Sky Cricket Podcast.

The trio, along with host Nick Knight, were at The Ageas Bowl on Friday night for the Vitality Blast game between Hampshire and Sussex.

Rain may have wrecked that match but that allowed Rob, Marcus and Mark to chat in depth about white and red-ball cricket.

Listen to the podcast above, including to when Key and Butcher got heated as they discussed exactly where England should position their batsmen in the Ashes series against Australia.

Here is what was on the agenda…

- The World Cup final - more thrilling than Game of Thrones, says Keysy

- What Rob felt as he and the fellow Sky commentators watched the Lord's epic unfold

- How Jason Roy makes such an impact on England's white-ball side - and whether he can do the same in the Test arena?

- Will Eoin Morgan carry on as England limited-over captain?

- Would England have won the World Cup without Jofra Archer?

- How tough it can be to follow an ultimate sporting high? Trescothick citing the euphoria of winning the 2005 Ashes

- Which young batsmen could break into the ODI side?

- How does Sam Curran get in the Test team?

- Should Joe Root bat at No 3 in the Ashes?

England's attention now turns to red-ball cricket, with a one-off Test against Ireland followed by the Ashes.

England's attention now turns to red-ball cricket, with a one-off Test against Ireland followed by the Ashes.