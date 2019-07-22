Top Ashes moments: Mitchell Johnson, Dean Headley, Ryan Harris begin Benedict's countdown

The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.

So each day in the build-up to this summer's five-Test series, which begins on Thursday 1 August, Benedict Bermange will pick six of the very best as he counts down his top 60 moments.

Featuring iconic imagery, this series is bound to stir up some debate.

60) Mitchell Johnson takes 7-40 in England's first innings on a featherbed at Adelaide in 2013.

59) Wilfred Rhodes is recalled at the age of 48, subsequently takes six wickets in the match and England regain the Ashes in 1926.

58) Dean Headley is inspired and takes six wickets to bowl the Australians out for 162 after a marathon four-hour final session at Melbourne in 1998.

57) Trevor Bailey and Willie Watson have a memorable final day rear-guard action at Lord's defying the Australian bowlers for over four hours to secure a draw in 1953.

56) Ryan Harris clean bowls Alastair Cook first ball at Perth which sets up an Ashes-reclaiming victory in 2013.

55) Tip Foster makes his Test debut at Sydney and ends up with a record 287 in 1903, still the highest score by anyone on Test debut. He also adds 130 for the 10th wicket with Wilfred Rhodes.

