Joe Root to bat at No 3 for England in Ashes opener at Edgbaston

England captain Joe Root will bat at No 3 in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston with Joe Denly dropping to No 4.

Rory Burns and Jason Roy are set to open the batting, as they did in last week's 143-run win in the one-off Test with Ireland, with Root moving up from his regular position and above Kent man Denly.

Denly confirmed the move on Tuesday, saying: "Root will bat at three and I'll be batting at four. He rang me the other day and told me.

England's Joe Denly says batting at four is not an issue after it was confirmed Root would move to No 3

"I think Rooty just wants to get involved in the game, get up there, get out in the middle and hopefully make a lot of runs. I don't think there's more to it than that.

"I'm very excited. I wasn't too fussed where I'd be batting, it's just great to be in the XI. I've batted at four before for Kent and throughout my career, so it really wasn't a big issue."

Root averages 49.03 in Tests, having scored 6,718 runs in his 81 appearances, but has historically fared better at No 4 in the order.

England were bowled out for just 85 by Ireland at Lord's last week

In 60 innings at No 4, Root has scored 2,736 runs at an average of 48, with seven hundreds, whereas at No 3 he has batted 40 times, scoring 1,538 runs at an average of 40.5, with just two centuries.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann told Sky News that Root should not have been moved.

"I don't agree with Joe going to No 3, to be honest," he said. "He is happy at No 4. He has scored a lot of runs there and should stay there. I don't think you blunt your sharpest point by putting him a different-shaped hole."

Denly, meanwhile, says missing out on a World Cup place helped his Ashes preparations.

Denly will make his Ashes debut at Edgbaston on Thursday

The 33-year-old, who bowls part-time leg-spin, was in England's provisional 15-man squad for the tournament but was then replaced by Hampshire's Liam Dawson.

"I kind of thought it might happen in terms of the balance," added Denly. "Dawson is certainly more of a bowling all-rounder than I am, so I thought it was the right decision.

"It was a chance for me to go back and play some red-ball cricket with Kent and get into reasonably good form for this series."

