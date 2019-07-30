Joe Root to bat third for England in Ashes opener at Edgbaston

Joe Root will bat at No 3 in the first Ashes Test

England captain Joe Root will bat at No 3 in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, according to Sky sources.

Rory Burns and Jason Roy are set to open the batting, as they did in last week's Test win over Ireland, with Root moving up from his regular position as the No 4 batsman.

Root averages 49.03 in Tests, having scored 6,718 runs in his 81 appearances, but has historically fared better at No 4 in the order.

England were bowled out for just 85 by Ireland at Lord's last week

In 60 innings at No 4, Root has scored 2,736 runs at an average of 48, with seven hundreds, whereas at No 3 he has batted 40 times, scoring 1,538 runs at an average of 40.5, with just two centuries.

However, it appears the England camp feel their top order needs shoring up after the defeat of Ireland at Lord's.

England vs Australia Live on

Despite an eventually-convincing 143-run victory, England were skittled out for 85 in their first innings, and the top scorer in their second innings of 303 was nightwatchman Jack Leach with 92.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann told Sky News that he does not think Root should move up the order.

"I don't agree with Joe going to No 3, to be honest," he said.

"He is happy at No 4, has scored a lot of runs there and should stay there. I don't think you blunt your sharpest point by putting him a different-shaped hole."

Watch England take on Australia in this summer's Ashes series, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) from 10am on Thursday. Click here to upgrade now.