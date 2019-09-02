Ashes 2019: Stuart Broad feels this is the tightest series he has contested against Australia

1:07 England bowler Stuart Broad says Ben Stokes' match-winning innings in the third Ashes Test at Headingley has shifted the momentum in the series towards England England bowler Stuart Broad says Ben Stokes' match-winning innings in the third Ashes Test at Headingley has shifted the momentum in the series towards England

Stuart Broad believes the current Ashes series is closest he has played in and feels the momentum has shifted in England's favour following Ben Stokes' heroics at Headingley.

Australia were just one wicket away from retaining the urn, as the current holders, when Jack Leach strode to the crease to join Stokes with the hosts still requiring a further 73 runs.

But the England all-rounder's well-documented exceptional unbeaten century not only led Joe Root's side to a series-levelling victory but also put them in the driving seat for the final two Tests, according to Broad.

The fourth match at Old Trafford is live on Sky Sports The Ashes from 10am on Wednesdayand ahead of it Broad said: "Australia would have 99 per cent thought they were going to retain the Ashes with 70-odd runs still needed.

"Stokes and Leach's last-wicket partnership was one of the greatest that English cricket has seen and Australia had a really poor hour.

"They will reflect on that and think they got quite a few things wrong. The momentum of that Test match shifted to England and with that the series.

0:51 Check out one of the most remarkable shots from Ben Stokes' unbeaten ton at Headingley. It's incredible from every angle! Check out one of the most remarkable shots from Ben Stokes' unbeaten ton at Headingley. It's incredible from every angle!

"England and Australia both did a lot of brilliant things in that Test match and I don't think I've ever played in an Ashes that has been as closely matched man-to-man as this series.

"The teams are so close and you can see that by the punches being thrown by each side and how they're soaking it up. It's a fascinating series to be involved in."

Meanwhile, Broad is looking forward to seeing the return of Steve Smith, who missed the third Test with concussion after being struck by a bouncer from Jofra Archer during the second Test at Lord's.

0:51 Check out one of the most remarkable shots from Ben Stokes' unbeaten ton at Headingley. It's incredible from every angle! Check out one of the most remarkable shots from Ben Stokes' unbeaten ton at Headingley. It's incredible from every angle!

The Australian batsman made scores of 144, 142 and 92 in his three innings in the series before he was forced to sit out his side's second innings at the Home of Cricket with delayed concussion.

"We've not bowled at him since Lord's," Broad added. "He's had a period of time not batting in the middle, which is a bonus for us. It's great to have him back. Nobody wants to see anybody miss cricket through head injuries.

"Whenever a batsman seems in great rhythm, a period of time out of being in the middle could affect them. But he's a world-class batsman, he'll be very ready for the conditions he will face here at Old Trafford.

England vs Australia Live on

"I think there's been a little bit of to-and-fro between him and Jofra, and Jofra will be excited to continue that battle. Smith will be very hungry to come back into a crucial Test match."

In the absence of James Anderson, who was ruled out for the remainder of the series with a calf injury, Broad has stepped up as the most senior member of the bowling attack.

And, although Anderson's injury has some quarters questioning if England's leading Test wicket-taker will be considering hanging up his boots, Broad sees his strike partner's continued hard work as proof that he will come back stronger.

"He's obviously very disappointed," Broad explained. "He's put his heart and soul into getting back to full fitness. It was early June when he hurt his calf originally. He got back fit for the first game and that didn't quite work out how he wanted.

"I had in my mind that it was almost written in the stars that he would come back (for the fourth Test at Old Trafford) and open the bowling at the James Anderson End and bowl us to victory.

"That's not going to happen, but he's obviously got a lot of cricket left in him and he has to get that calf right because it's a long-winded calf injury, two or three months worth of calf niggle that he will want to get rid of."

Watch day one of the fourth Ashes Test live on Sky Sports The Ashes from 10am on Wednesday.