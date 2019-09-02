Ashes 2019: England batsman Joe Denly confirms he will open alongside Rory Burns with Jason Roy dropping to No 4

Joe Denly has confirmed he will open for England in the fourth Ashes Test match at Old Trafford with Jason Roy dropping down to No 4.

Denly batted at No 2 in his first Test match for Joe Root's side against the West Indies in Antigua, managing scores of six and 17.

"I got a call from [captain] Joe Root after a bit of time off and he said he'd like me to go at the top of the order and try to get us off to a good start," he told BBC Radio Five Live. "Obviously Jason is going to bat four and that's great for English cricket.

"With Jason Roy in the team we are a better team and with him coming in at four, hopefully with the new ball worn off and myself and Rory Burns doing our job at the top, it allows him to come in and play his way. He's a great player to have there."

The 33-year-old all-rounder moved down to No 3 in his second red-ball match in St Lucia, hitting his maiden Test half-century in the second innings to help set up a resounding victory.

However, Denly batted at No 3 in the first innings against Ireland at Lord's in July before England captain Root opted to move up a spot in the batting line-up at the beginning of the Ashes pushing the Kent batsman to No 4.

He shared an important 126-run third-wicket partnership with Root in the final innings of the third Test at Headingley, making a hard-fought fifty off 155 balls to help stabilise England's record chase.

Meanwhile, Roy has struggled against the new ball during the series against Australia, in which he has scored just 57 runs in six innings with a high score of 28, having been brought in for the series following his opening heroics in white-ball cricket.

