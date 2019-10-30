England captain Eoin Morgan not looking beyond T20 World Cup

Eoin Morgan: 'I don't want to let anyone down. I want to drive through the World Cup in Australia and make a call after that'

Eoin Morgan says he will not make a decision on his international future until after next year's T20 World Cup as he does not want to affect his performances or "let anyone down".

Morgan has been backed to lead England's 50-over World Cup defence in 2023 - by which time he will be 36 - by New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor.

But the 33-year-old, speaking ahead of the T20I series against the Black Caps, says his only focus is on next November's event in Australia as his "special" players look to land another global trophy.

"I won't say I'll be finished after the next World Cup as I'd be afraid I'll only creep over the line and maybe fall off," said Morgan, who has battled back spasms in recent years.

"I don't want to let anyone down. I want to drive through the World Cup in Australia and then make a call after that.

"We have a special group of players at the moment. I feel very lucky to lead that group and I think we can do something even more special down the line."

Asked if he contemplated retiring after England pipped New Zealand to the 50-over World Cup crown, Morgan said: "At 33, given I could prove my fitness again, no."

Morgan smashed a world-record 17 sixes in a World Cup match against Afghanistan this summer

Many of England's World Cup winners, including heroes of the final Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, are being rested for the T20I series against the Kiwis.

Somerset duo Tom Banton and Lewis Gregory, Lancashire bowlers Matt Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood and Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown have earned call-ups and could make their full England debuts in Christchurch on Friday.

Morgan admits it will be tough for the quintet to break into England's T20 World Cup squad - but says they can certainly press for spots at the next short-form World Cup in India a year later.

"We'll pick teams that we feel are good enough to win the games but also we need to look at these guys," added Morgan.

Tom Banton was the second-highest run-scorer in the Vitality Blast last season

"There's no use selecting them and then not picking them in the XI. We'll see that in the series. The majority of the guys will definitely get games and exposure to find more out about them.

"There aren't a lot of places up for grabs in our best XI and probably our final 15 for 12 months down the line [at the T20 World Cup].

"But we're not only building for 12 months down the line but the following World Cup as well.

"I think we're in a reasonably strong position. We'll look to build our best XI and 15 for every series leading in to fine-tune roles and have absolute clarity in what we're trying to do as a team."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the T20I series against England with a hip injury

On the challenge New Zealand will present over the coming matches, Morgan added: "They're always dangerous.

"Everyone thinks they're under-rated but they are a very well-established and well-drilled side and that's how we view it."

