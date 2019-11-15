James Anderson 'progressing nicely' as England bowler battles back after calf injury

James Anderson is hoping to be fit for England's winter tour of South Africa

England bowler James Anderson says he is "progressing nicely" as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, managed just four overs of the first Ashes Test against Australia before suffering the problem which ruled him out of the rest of the series and the current tour of New Zealand.

Another day of building up my bowing. Progressing nicely. Happy the two guys on the right weren’t batting! 😁🏏 @Trescricket @Trotty pic.twitter.com/KAX38Cona7 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) November 15, 2019

The Lancashire seamer tweeted a video of him bowling in a net session alongside former England batsmen Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott, accompanied by an update on his fitness.

Anderson wrote: "Another day of building up my bowing (sic). Progressing nicely. Happy the two guys on the right weren't batting! @Trescricket @Trotty."

England's next scheduled Test series following the tour of New Zealand begins against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Boxing Day.

Lancashire seam bowler Anderson targeting a return to the squad for that tour, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.

