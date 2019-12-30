Dom Sibley latest England player to fall ill on Test tour of South Africa

Dom Sibley is the 11th England player to fall ill on tour

England batsman Dom Sibley is the latest player to have been hit by illness on the Test tour of South Africa.

The opener - who scored four and 29 in England's 107-run defeat to the Proteas in the first Test at Centurion - is the 11th member of the squad to have been afflicted by a virus.

Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes have all been taken ill during a chastening few weeks, with Stokes suffering from dehydration on day one of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park.

Highlights from day four of the first Test between South Africa and England as the hosts secured a 107-run victory

Woakes, Leach and Pope were all ruled out of the Centurion clash due to illness but are now out of quarantine ahead of the second Test of the four-match series, which starts in Cape Town on Friday.

Captain Root and wicketkeeper Buttler - who spent time off the field on day three of the first Test after feeling unwell but then batted on day four - have improved.

Four members of England's backroom staff have also picked up the bug - assistant coach Graham Thorpe, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, security manager Sam Dickason and digital manager Greg Stobart.

England will travel to Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the second Test, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30am on Friday.