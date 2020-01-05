When Rob Beckett booted Rob Key out of Canterbury...

5:16 Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan show off their cricket knowledge, while Rob reveals how he once stopped Rob Key entering Canterbury! Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan show off their cricket knowledge, while Rob reveals how he once stopped Rob Key entering Canterbury!

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan try to make people laugh for a living - but they have given Rob Key and James Anderson the hump in the past!

Rob and Romesh spoke to Sky Sports during the second Test between South Africa and England, with the boys in Cape Town to film a TV show, which will include batting tips from Kevin Pietersen.

Rob revealed how he angered Keysy during a "short career" as a steward at Kent, while Romesh explained how a wind-up from Andrew Flintoff led to an awkward moment with England's all-time leading wicket-taker Anderson.

Rob Key during his playing days at Kent

"I wouldn't allow Rob Key in the stadium because he didn't have a pass," Beckett told Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward.

"Rob was not a fan of that, it got a bit heated and I got taken to one side. He was allowed in and I was relieved of my duties, so it was quite a short career as a steward!"

Romesh, meanwhile, said: "Jimmy and I have a slightly fractious relationship after Freddie [Flintoff] played a prank on me.

James Anderson has now taken 28 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket

"Jimmy was on a TV show with me and I made the comment to Freddie that I thought Jimmy had been a little bit quiet - and Freddie went and told Jimmy that!

"The next time I saw Jimmy he came up to me and said, 'I heard you didn't think I was very good. I was trying my best, Romesh, I'm sorry I wasn't good enough for you!'

"It was a bit awkward but it turned out he was messing about."

When pressed on who his favourite cricketer of all time is, Romesh added: "[Sri Lanka's] Arjuna Ranatunga, because I thought he combined cricket finesse with a physique I can get on board with.

"I found that inspirational, someone a fat Asian kid could look up to!"