Jos Buttler fined for 'obscenity' to Vernon Philander on final day of second Test
England won Test on final day in Cape Town to level four-match series; watch third Test from January 16, live on Sky Sport Cricket
Last Updated: 09/01/20 3:37pm
England's Jos Buttler has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for using obscene language towards South Africa's Vernon Philander in the second Test.
Buttler, standing up to the wicket, was heard to swear repeatedly towards Philander after the all-rounder stood his ground in his crease while the wicketkeeper attempted to gather a throw.
Speaking after England's series-levelling victory at Newlands, captain Joe Root tried to play down the incident.
"I don't think anyone overstepped the mark and you want a bit of something to talk about, a bit of spice on the TV don't you?" said Root.
"Hopefully its not a big deal and we can just get on with it. I don't think it will linger throughout the series - it's just two guys playing hard Test cricket. At that stage in the game emotions were probably running quite high."
But in a statement the ICC confirmed the fine, explaining: "Buttler was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Use of an audible obscenity during an International Match" following an incident with South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander.
"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Buttler, for whom it was the first offence during a 24-month period."
Buttler has admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees meaning that there was no need for a formal hearing.
