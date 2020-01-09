The Hundred ticket pricing revealed with early-bird offers available for county members and sign-ups

0:44 Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way this summer Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way this summer

Family affordability is at the heart of ticket pricing for cricket's newest competition The Hundred, says the competition's managing director Sanjay Patel.

Tickets for all under-16s will cost £5, with children aged five-and-under admitted for free, while the majority of adult tickets will be available for £30 or less.

County members will have the first opportunity to buy tickets from January 15 before members of the public who have pre-registered at www.thehundred.com/signup get their first chance in an 'early-bird' ticket window spanning February 12-28.

Sign up to The Hundred to get early-bird ticket prices for cricket's newest competition

"We can't wait to welcome cricket fans and those new to the sport to the opening season of The Hundred to see England's World Cup heroes Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight play," said Patel.

"We have put families at the heart of our ticket pricing for The Hundred. When compared with summer holiday favourites and other major sporting events, The Hundred offers brilliant entertainment and tremendous value.

"Buying early will guarantee the best value tickets with compelling prices available across all men's and women's matches."

Prices for matches will vary depending on geography and start times, but tickets for most women's group games will cost £8 with most men's matches coming in at £30 or less.

Adult tickets for the Men's Final will be available from £30, and from £12 for the Women's final.

How the squads for the men's The Hundred competition look after the draft

Here is how you can get tickets: sale category and date County Members Pre-Sale January 15-31 Priority Windows for sign-ups February 12-28 and April 2-7 General Sale From April 8

To access priority windows and to secure your tickets, sign up at www.thehundred.com/signup before February 12. The deadline to secure tickets at early bird prices is April 22.

Early-bird pricing across the three seat categories can be found below... Men's Competition Women's Competition Seat Category Bronze Adults £10-£26, Under 16s £5 Silver Adults £12-£30, Under 16s £5 Adults £8-£15, Under 16s £5 Gold Adults £18-£35, Under 16s £5 Adults £10-£18, Under 16s £5

For more information about tickets for The Hundred, please visit www.thehundred.com