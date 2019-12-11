The Hundred Finals Days to be played at Lord's and Hove in first season

Lord's has hosted the men's and women's World Cup finals in recent years

Lord's and Hove have been chosen to host the Finals Day in the first season of The Hundred next summer.

Hove will host the conclusion of the women's competition on Friday, 14 August with Lord's set to stage the finale of the men's tournament the following day.

The Home of Cricket will be transformed for the occasion with increased food and drinks options around the ground as well as off-field entertainment to appeal to all ages.

"We're delighted to award the first Finals of The Hundred to Lord's and Hove - two grounds with a great history of staging showcase events in men's and women's cricket," said Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred.

"The Hundred represents an incredible opportunity to broaden our audience for cricket and it's great to see our Finals venues committed to delivering great spectacles next August to close the inaugural competitions with a bang."

The Nursery Ground and MCC Cricket Academy at Lord's will also host fan zones with space for further entertainment and child-friendly activities.

0:44 Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020. Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020.

"We are delighted to be hosting the inaugural men's final of The Hundred at Lord's and we are committed to making it a great success," Guy Lavender, chief executive of the MCC, added.

"The Home of Cricket is a great setting for the final of this brand new competition, which will provide MCC the opportunity to welcome many more young people and families into the ground, including the Pavilion, not only for the final but across the group stages with our team, London Spirit.

"We have been fortunate enough to host some incredible finals over the years, not least with the recent exploits of both the England men's and women's teams winning their respective World Cups in exhilarating fashion, and we know this is going to be another momentous sporting occasion - as well as another seminal moment in the rich history of Lord's."

Hove will stage the final of the women's Hundred competition on 14 August

Meanwhile, fans at Hove the day before can also expect to be treated to music and entertainment as well as the top-class cricket on show during final of the women's competition.

The ground has hosted the Kia Super League Finals Day in recent years as well as a number of England women's internationals.

Rob Andrew, Sussex Cricket chief executive officer, said: "We are delighted to be hosting the first women's Finals Day for The Hundred. We have a strong reputation for supporting and promoting the women's game in Sussex and this will help grow the interest in girls' and women's cricket - one of our key priorities over the coming years."

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports from July 2020.