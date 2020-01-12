Jos Buttler apologises for swearing at Vernon Philander in Cape Town

Jos Buttler has apologised for swearing in Cape Town during England's win over South Africa

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has apologised for swearing at Vernon Philander during the second Test against South Africa - but questioned whether TV viewers should hear the audio from stump microphones.

Buttler was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and hit with one demerit point after repeatedly swearing at Philander late on day five as England secured a series-levelling 189-run victory at Newlands in Cape Town.

"I fully understand that as role models we have a duty to behave in a certain way. I would like to apologise and understand that is not the way to behave. I take the slap on the wrist," Buttler told reporters.

"It was the heat of the moment and a bit of red mist. But it is all done and can now be swept under the carpet so we can move on."

Mike Gatting says the Cape Town row between Buttler and Vernon Philander was a result of tensions boiling over

Former England seamer Ryan Sidebottom told Sky Sports News that he thinks stump microphones should be turned down so as not to inhibit the passion of the players during a Test match.

Buttler also believes that "what happens on the field, should stay on the field".

"In Test cricket there is high emotion at times. There can be things said that don't mean anything, but for the viewers at home it can come across very poorly," said the 29-year-old.

"It is a tough one - we understand that it adds to the viewer experience to have stump mics to hear a bit of what goes on.

Buttler: 'I think the players like the thinking of what happens on the field, stays on the field, and isn't heard necessarily by everyone at home'

"But I think the players like the thinking of what happens on the field, stays on the field, and isn't heard necessarily by everyone at home."

On England's win in Cape Town, Buttler added: "It is easy to say vocal is the way to do things, but also your actions speak loud as well. One of the good things in that last game was the way we hunted as a team.

"We have a number of young guys under the age of 24 in the side and they were fantastic at creating energy around the bat and putting pressure on the opposition.

"The two games have been played in a great spirit, they have been hard-fought and the series is set up really well at 1-1."

