England Women thrashed by Sri Lanka ahead of T20 World Cup

Heather Knight's lost to Sri Lanka by 10 wickets ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup

England Women suffered a shock 10-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their final warm-up before the T20 World Cup.

Heather Knight's side, who rejigged their middle order, were limited to 122-9 in Adelaide with Tammy Beaumont (23) top-scoring from No 4 and Knight hitting 19 from No 7.

Sri Lanka eased to their target in 12.3 overs with skipper Chamari Atapattu (78 off 51) blazing five sixes and eight fours in an unbroken partnership with Hasini Madushika (29).

England vs South Africa Live on

England's chastening defeat came just two days after they had eased to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in their first warm-up match.

"It was a disappointing performance, but I'd rather we got it out of the way ahead of the World Cup," said Knight, whose side begin their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Mix from 10.30am.

"Their spinners bowled well and drove it into the pitch and we probably didn't adapt to that quick enough, and when you add in a few run-outs it gets more difficult.

1:00 Watch England Women in action on Sky Sports Cricket during the T20 World Cup in Australia Watch England Women in action on Sky Sports Cricket during the T20 World Cup in Australia

"Chamari batted really well for Sri Lanka and she just took the game away from us. It might give us a little kick up the backside, which might not be a bad thing.

"We're still in a good place. We've played a lot of good cricket over here and we need to take that into our first game against South Africa."

England and South Africa are joined in Group B by Thailand, Pakistan and West Indies, with hosts and favourites Australia placed alongside India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group A.

Watch every game of the the ICC Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports. The tournament begins on Friday with Australia versus India (7.30am, Sky Sports Cricket).