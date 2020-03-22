Virtual Test: England on course for victory after Dom Bess five-for

England will be confident of wrapping up a well-earned victory on the final day of the Virtual Test in Galle after Dom Bess' five-wicket haul left them a target of just 148 to beat Sri Lanka.

The fourth day provided the most entertaining cricket of the match, with Sri Lanka opting to bat positively, rather than trying to block out the remaining two days.

Oshada Fernando continued where he left off in the first innings and played fluently, in stark contrast to his opening partner Dimuth Karunaratne, who had clearly set out his stall to bat as long as possible, with any run-scoring a bonus.

Benedict's Virtual Simulation Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation that takes into account batting averages, strike-rates, bowling averages and bowling speeds and plays out a five-day Test match based on those figures.

Fernando brought up an attractive half-century with an on-driven boundary off Stuart Broad, but Broad had the last laugh in his following over when he obtained just enough movement off the seam to clip the outside edge of Fernando, with Jos Buttler completing a tumbling catch.

Karunaratne was the next to fall, inexplicably padding up to Bess, but Angelo Mathews was soon into his stride, striking Bess for successive boundaries. That seemed to inspire Kusal Mendis, whose talent seems greater than his Test average of 36 coming in this match.

With Jack Leach bowling economically at the other end, Bess was allowed to be the more attacking bowler, which inevitably led to some gaps in the field, but there was always the threat of a wicket.

An entertaining morning's play in the Virtual Test in Galle with Sri Lanka going to lunch at 149-2 having reduced England's lead to just eleven runs. Stuart Broad removed first innings centurion Oshada Fernando, but Mathews and Mendis look well-set. pic.twitter.com/nIHg6Luxxl — Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 22, 2020

That wicket eventually came 50 minutes after lunch when Mathews became the victim of a classic left-arm spinner's delivery.

Leach pitched the ball on middle-and-leg and spun it past Mathews' attempted prod down the pitch to clip the off-bail.

See ya Angelo! Decent delivery? Pitch leg hit off? — Jack Leach (@jackleach1991) March 22, 2020

Three overs later Bess removed Mendis one short of a half-century when he edged an arm ball behind, and England sensed they had a chance of keeping their fourth innings target within control.

Dhananjaya de Silva then inside-edged Bess to a gleeful Joe Root at leg-slip.

After Nisorhan Dickwella edged Bess to Buttler, Root perhaps surprisingly elected to take the new ball.

Sam Curran repaid that favour with the wickets of Dinesh Chandimal - for a well-made 48 - and Dilruwan Perera - before Bess completed his five-wicket haul by trapping Vishwa Fernando lbw.

Five wickets for Dom Bess and England will go into the final day of the Galle Virtual Test needing a further 132 runs to win. pic.twitter.com/tkUsH1iirU — Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 22, 2020

Leach dismissed Lakmal in the next over to leave England needing 148 to win.

Faced with a trick five overs before the close, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley played out the day without any dramas to ensure the visitors would enjoy a better night's sleep than their hosts.