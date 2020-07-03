England all-rounder Sam Curran tests negative for coronavirus

Sam Curran has tested negative for coronavirus

England all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for coronavirus following a test at The Ageas Bowl, the ECB has confirmed.

The Surrey player fell ill during England's internal warm-up match ahead of the Test series against West Indies and was ruled out of the remainder of the intra-squad game in Southampton.

Curran had made 15 not out batting on the first evening of the match for Team Buttler against Team Stokes but then experienced sickness and diarrhoea during the night.

The 21-year-old has been self-isolating in his room at The Ageas Bowl but will now return to training over the next 24 to 48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor, the ECB says.

Curran will receive a further COVID-19 test on Sunday, along with the rest of the players and coaching staff.

England - who are expected to name their Test squad on Saturday - are playing West Indies in a three-match series behind-closed-doors, which begins at The Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

The sides will then move to a second bio-secure venue, Emirates Old Trafford, for the final two games of the series, which start on July 16 and July 24 respectively.

