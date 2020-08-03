Jonathan Trott appointed as England batting coach for Pakistan Test series

Jonathan Trott will act as a batting consultant for the three-match Test series against Pakistan

Jonathan Trott has been appointed as an England batting consultant for the Test series against Pakistan.

Trott, 39, played 52 Tests for England, and scored a century against Australia when he made his international debut during the 2009 Ashes.

England vs Pakistan Live on

He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2018, having scored almost 19,000 first-class runs.

England face Pakistan in the first of a three-Test series at Old Trafford on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Head coach Chris Silverwood is also rotating his assistant coaches for the series with Graham Thorpe on duty for the opening Test and Paul Collingwood for the second and third Tests.

TEST SCHEDULE

August 5-9: First Test, Emirates Old Trafford - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

August 13-17: Second Test, The Ageas Bowl - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

August 21-25: Third Test, The Ageas Bowl - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

T20 SCHEDULE

August 28: First T20, Emirates Old Trafford - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm

August 30: Second T20, Emirates Old Trafford - Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm

September 1: Third T20, Emirates Old Trafford - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm

