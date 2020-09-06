Shane Warne has novel idea for cricket's shortest form: Four bowlers, five overs in T20?

Jofra Archer was brilliant against Australia - so what damage could he have done with a fifth over?

How can you make T20 cricket more of an even contest between bat and ball?

Shane Warne had a novel idea during the second game of the series between England and Australia, suggesting that bowlers could have their allocation of four overs increased to five.

The Sky Sports pundit and former Australia spinner believes having four bowlers able to get through five overs in a T20 match would help stop bat dominating ball.

Shane Warne wants the best bowlers in teams to be able to send down more deliveries

"What about four bowlers bowl five overs?" said Warne, having seen England quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood reduce Australia to 3-2 in a game England would go on to win by six wickets.

"I just think it's a better contest between bat and ball - you want your best bowlers bowling as much as you can as T20 is so much in the batsmen's favour.

"When you get a couple of gun bowlers like this [Archer and Wood] you want to give them another over up front.

England vs Australia Live on

"Wouldn't it be nice to give them five? You can obviously have eight bowlers bowl whatever but I would like to see bowlers be able to bowl five.

"[Adil] Rashid could bowl five overs in the middle which would be a real good battle for the batsmen against spin, while you can bowl your quicks at the beginning and at the end.

"I reckon it gets rid of the bits-and-pieces and you can pick your best batsmen and best bowlers when selecting your team."

Warne's fellow Sky Sports pundit Nasser Hussain said: "I have always felt T20 cricket needs to bring bowlers back in. I have seen some domestic games recently when, with the boundaries in, it has been a smash-a-thon."

Adil Rashid celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis with his England team-mates

Michael Atherton later added: "It is an interesting idea. Shane always has a fertile imagination when it comes to cricket.

"I have been trying to think about the disadvantages. Would it play against genuine all-rounders? But I can see the advantages. It gives your dynamic, box-office players more of a chance to shape the game."

Ian Ward said: "The all-rounders would still have a role to play if it went wrong for one of your superstars. There is a pressure valve if you have someone like Ben Stokes in your side and Archer, say, doesn't get it right."

What do you make of Warne's idea? Let us know on Twitter @SkyCricket

