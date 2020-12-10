England to tour India for four Tests, five T20s and three ODIs in February and March 2021

England's three-format tour of India in February and March will include a day-night Test at the 110,000-capacity stadium in Ahmedabad

Four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs will be played in February and March 2021, with international fixtures returning to India for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of three venues will be used, with Chennai hosting the first two Tests starting on February 5 and the second match beginning on February 13.

England Test captain Joe Root will lead his side in four matches against India in 2021

The new Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the largest cricket stadium in the world, will stage the final two Tests on February 24 (day-night) and March 8, as well as all five T20Is following the Test series.

The teams will then reconvene in Pune for three one-day internationals, starting on March 23 and concluding on March 28.

Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, said: "International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and always attracts significant levels of interest from fans around the world.

Virat Kohli is India's captain across all formats

"We have been delighted with the planning that has been undertaken by the BCCI to ensure the three venues in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune will be ready to host international cricket in a bio-secure environment and look forward to working closely with them over the coming weeks to finalise those plans.

"The prospect of becoming the first international side to play at the magnificent Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad adds an extra dimension to the tour and I know will be something that is a highlight for both the players and management."

The England team will arrive in India on January 27 directly from Colombo following their tour of Sri Lanka which is set to conclude on January 26.

England Tour of India

Wednesday 27 January: Touring party arrives in India

Test matches:

Friday 5-9 February: 1st Test - India v England, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Saturday 13-17 February: 2nd Test - India v England, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Wednesday 24-28 February: 3rd Test - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Thursday 4-8 March: 4th Test - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

T20 internationals:

Friday 12 March: 1st T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Sunday 14 March: 2nd T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Tuesday 16 March: 3rd T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Thursday 18 March: 4th T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Saturday 20 March: 5th T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

One-day internationals:

Tuesday 23 March: 1st ODI - India v England, MCA Stadium, Pune

Friday 26 March: 2nd ODI - India v England, MCA Stadium, Pune

Sunday 28 March: 3rd ODI - India v England, MCA Stadium, Pune

Monday 29 March: Touring party departs India