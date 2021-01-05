England cricketers tested for Covid-19 after Moeen Ali's positive result

Joe Root's side are in Sri Lanka for a two-Test series

England's cricketers were tested for Covid-19 at their Sri Lankan base on Tuesday morning following Moeen Ali's positive result the previous day.

Ali will leave the base in Hambantota on Tuesday afternoon and go to the quarantine hotel near Galle to isolate for 10 days.

Bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes will also self-isolate and face further testing after being deemed a potential close contact.

The entire touring party must remain in their rooms until they discover the results of their latest tests, which will be Wednesday morning at the earliest.

England hope to train for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, having arrived into Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The squad had all tested negative before departing England.

The first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka starts in Galle on January 14 and although the isolation period is due to end the day before, it remains to be seen whether either Ali or Woakes will be available for selection.