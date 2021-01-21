England spinner Jack Leach not satisfied with five-wicket haul after returning from tough year of illness

After the year he's endured, you would think just getting back in an England Test jersey, let alone taking five wickets, would be something for Jack Leach to toast but, as "his own worst critic", the spinner wants more.

Having established himself as England's first-choice spinner in 2019, Leach was then hospitalised in New Zealand later that year after contracting sepsis before also being forced to depart the tour of South Africa in early 2020 after suffering from gastroenteritis and flu.

The 29-year-old then spent a summer in England's bio-secure bubble without actually playing a Test as his good friend and former Somerset team-mate Dom Bess played as sole spinner.

Leach and Dom Bess (pictured) are leading England's spin attack in Sri Lanka

However, a 14-month absence from the five-day arena ended in Galle last week, with Leach taking a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka's second innings - not that he was overly satisfied!

"I probably would have bitten your hand off for how the game went six or 12 months ago - but when I was out there I was hating it because I felt I was bowling rubbish!" Leach told Rob Key ahead of Friday's second Test, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4am.

"It's how the mind works, I guess. I am my own worst critic at times which has helped me but I also need to remind myself where I am at and that I am doing alright.

"I found it hard work at times and I definitely don't feel I bowled my best. But looking at my prep - short amount of time out here, not much game time - I shouldn't be expecting too much else really.

"Every time you play for England you want to bowl your best but it probably wasn't going to happen like that. I felt much better towards the end of the game.

"I started to feel a little bit more rhythm and it was nice to get the win and some wickets alongside that.

"The challenge over here is that you feel you need to be taking wickets - but when I am taking wickets I want to be going for less runs!

"I will never be happy but it went well and I definitely learnt a lot. If I can add little bits as I go along, hopefully I will be in a good place."

Leach took 18 wickets in three Tests in 2018 as England swept Sri Lanka 3-0

Leach revealed he took inspiration from England's seamers in a Test in which he picked up his second five-wicket haul for his country, having bagged his first against Sri Lanka in Kandy during the tourists' 3-0 win in 2018.

The spinner said: "I watched Mark Wood and Stuart Broad bowling some cutters and how they put a lot of energy in.

"I thought 'I'm going to pretend I'm a seamer in my next spell, run in and try to bowl fast cutters'. It wasn't like that but it's what you visualise and helped me be a little bit more direct into my length.

"Something I also thought about after the game was that if you can get the ball to carry on straight on a turning wicket it can be very effective as then you are getting batsmen playing at fourth-stump balls. I definitely reflected on the first game and am feeling confident."

Leach says he adapted his bowling after watching England's seamers, including Mark Wood (pictured) in action

With a four-Test assignment to India to follow in February, Leach looks set to play a key role for England with the ball - despite admitting to wondering if his chance would ever come again after his horrendous run with illness left him out the side.

Leach added: "I probably found not playing in the summer harder as I couldn't control being ill in the winter.

"You do question whether you will ever get the opportunity again and you do maybe lose a little bit of belief at times but that's where the people who support really help.

"There have definitely been some low points but I try and use them to propel me on and it makes me realise how much I enjoy playing the game.

"Cricket is not going to be around forever and I want to make the most of it and be the best player I can be whilst I'm playing."

