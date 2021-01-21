Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer back in England squad for first two India Tests

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns will return to the England squad for the first two Tests of the four-match series in India, with Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood rested.

All-rounder Stokes and fast bowler Archer were rested for the ongoing two-match series in Sri Lanka, while opening batsman Burns remained at home in England for the birth of his first child.

However, all three are back as part of a 16-man squad for the series opener against Virat Kohli's team in Chennai from February 5 and then the second Test at the same venue from February 13.

England squad for first two Tests vs India Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler*, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes



*Buttler to fly home after first Test

England captain Joe Root said: "You speak to any side in the world and say [Stokes and Archer] were coming back into the squad it would give them a huge boost and that's certainly the case for us.

"They are wonderfully talented players and I am very excited to see them back and around the squad. Hopefully they are full of energy and ready to go when they get here."

Jonny Bairstow will be rested for the first two Tests against India in Chennai

Batsman Bairstow - who made a successful return to Test cricket in Sri Lanka last week - all-rounder Curran and fast bowler Wood will be rested for the first two fixtures against India in Chennai as England continue to manage the workload of their multi-format players.

But national selector Ed Smith says the plan is for that trio to return to the squad for the final two games of the series, in Ahmedabad from February 24 and March 4 respectively, and then remain in India for the five-match T20 international series and three one-day internationals.

Smith also confirmed wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will leave the India tour after the first Test and be rested for the final three matches of the series.

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will be rested for the final three Test matches against India

Smith said: "Whatever time you take rest there is always a downside because these guys, Jonny included, love playing for England. They also understand they need their rest. It felt like the right thing to do for Jonny to take his break now because he is a key part of the white-ball set-up.

"We signalled before the Sri Lanka tour that no multi-format player would be asked to play in every series in the post-Christmas schedule.

"We have broken the India series into two blocks and every multi-format player will be rested at some point. We have worked very closely with the players and also made sure we have those positions covered at all times."

Ollie Pope will travel to India and be added to England's squad when passed fit

Batsman Ollie Pope will travel to India and be officially added to the squad when he is passed fit, having dislocated his shoulder during the final Test against Pakistan in Southampton in August.

Pope has been with England in Sri Lanka and scored 58 from 91 deliveries in an internal warm-up match ahead of the first Test in Galle.

Dan Lawrence retains his place after an impressive debut against Sri Lanka - the Essex batsman scoring 73 in the first innings and, along with Bairstow, steering England to victory in the second innings - while all-rounder Moeen Ali is included as he continues his comeback from coronavirus.

England reserves for first two India Tests James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Amar Virdi (Surrey)

Off-spinner Moeen missed the first Test against Sri Lanka due to his quarantine period having tested positive upon arrival, while he was not considered ready for the second game of the series, which starts on Friday.

Smith says that, as a multi-format player, Moeen will be rested at some stage over the coming months, while he says discussions will be held with Root and Chris Woakes - who are key members of England's ODI set-up as well as their Test squad - about when they are given a break.

Smith added: "Moeen will get a break. We will work closely with him to see how he's feeling. He is very happy to go on to India at this stage and we will then work out the best time for him to get his rest later in the winter.

"There is a conversation to be had around Chris, who is most likely to be rested for the backend of India, and also Joe. Sometimes resting Joe isn't easy. He hasn't been in the last few T20 squads but is a brilliant ODI player, as is Chris. There is a conversation to be had with those two."

England have named six reserves for the first two Tests against India - spinners Mason Crane, Amar Virdi and Matt Parkinson, wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey and seamers Saqib Mahmood and Ollie Robinson.

Fast bowler Craig Overton, who joined those six players as a reserve in Sri Lanka, will return home - subject to the fitness of the rest of the squad - with Stokes and Archer rejoining the group.

India won 2-1 in Australia after inflicting the hosts' first defeat at The Gabba since 1988

India - who sit top of the inaugural World Test Championship - are toasting a stunning Test series win in Australia, with an injury-hit side, also without regular captain Kohli due to paternity leave, completing a 2-1 win to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli's side have not been beaten in a Test series at home since an England side led by Sir Alastair Cook triumphed 2-1 in 2012, with England beaten 4-0 on their last visit in 2016.