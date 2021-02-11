Jofra Archer: England bowler to miss second Test against India due to elbow injury

Jofra Archer felt some discomfort in his elbow during England's win over India in the first Test

Jofra Archer will miss England's second Test against India after having an injection in an elbow injury.

The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at Chennai, the same venue at which the second Test will be played, starting Saturday.

Archer continued his fiery spell as the team pressed for the win on day five, but the Sussex paceman has since received medical attention and been advised to rest.

The 25-year-old, who did not take part in training on Thursday, had previously suffered elbow problems during last winter's tour of South Africa.

England's medical staff believe the issues are unrelated, however, and expect him to be fit for the third Test in Ahmedabad, which gets underway on February 24.

Stuart Broad could be recalled in place of Archer for the second Test with James Anderson - who looked set to be rested - retained instead, as Joe Root's side look to go 2-0 up in the four-Test series.

Olly Stone could be called to the England starting XI for the second test against India

If not, they could instead opt for Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone, with Mark Wood not joining the touring squad until the third Test after being rested, while Chris Woakes could also be in contention.

Archer's injury is the second major setback England have suffered on the tour, after batsman Zak Crawley fell on a marble floor and injured his wrist ahead of the first Test.

Crawley is once again set to miss out but has made an initial return to the nets.