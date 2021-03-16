Jos Buttler says 100-cap Eoin Morgan has been a pioneer for English white-ball cricket as player and captain

Eoin Morgan has been a pioneer for England in white-ball cricket, says Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has lauded Eoin Morgan as a white-ball "pioneer" after the England captain celebrated his 100th T20 international cap with a victory over India.

Vice-captain Buttler was named man of the match for his T20I best 83 not out from 52 balls in a comfortable eight-wicket win, while fast bowler Mark Wood took 3-31 on his return to the side.

However, Buttler, who spoke at Morgan's cap presentation before the match, was keen to ensure the skipper received the recognition after becoming only the fourth man to reach 100 appearances in T20I cricket.

"He's been a pioneer for English white-ball cricketers, he's always been someone who has been ahead of the curve, I'd say alongside Kevin Pietersen," Buttler told reporters.

"They were two guys I always looked to in white-balls teams who could do it a bit differently, take the game forward and be ahead of the curve. So, he was a pioneer as a player to start with and certainly as a captain and a leader.

India vs England Live on

"He's taken English white-ball cricket to a place it's never been before and I think he's done that in quite an incredible way. I know how much everyone enjoys playing for him and the environment that he's created.

"The group we have at the moment is as much fun to play in as ever and it's a really good team. He's been a huge driver of that, alongside a few others. He's a selfless guy but I was trying to remind him that today really was about him and it's no mean feat to achieve 100 caps."

The skipper has also been involved in the decision to promote Buttler to open in T20s, having previously been used as England's finisher.

0:24 Buttler made a blistering start to his innings as England took a 2-1 series lead over India Buttler made a blistering start to his innings as England took a 2-1 series lead over India

The wicketkeeper-batsman has excelled in the role, averaging 51.23 at the top of the order, with a strike-rate of 153.10, while seven of his 11 T20I half-centuries have come since the move, including his match-winning knock in Ahmedabad.

"I don't know if [the discussion over where he should bat in T20s] will ever end, people seem to quite enjoy talking about it. I certainly feel the pressure of that sometimes," Buttler added.

"We have lots of guys who would love to bat in that opening position. For most people, it's probably the best place to bat in the game.

"Eoin is always very clear with every single player on what he expects from them and how much he backs them to do that job. At the moment he wants me to open the batting and he backs me 100 per cent so that gives me a lot of confidence.

Buttler and Jonny Bairstow shared an unbeaten stand of 77 to take England to victory in Ahmedabad

"I'm fully aware that some people will see it differently and we have a number of guys who would love to bat in that position.

"So, I think naturally there are those pressures that you feel, I want to score the runs because if I don't then someone else will come up to the top of the order and do it."

Watch England's fourth T20 against India, in Ahmedabad, live from 1pm on Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. You will also be able to follow text commentary and in-play clips through our live blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

Watch India v England on Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 extra a month