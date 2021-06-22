England vs Sri Lanka: Four players to watch as Eoin Morgan's men return to T20 action

Chris Woakes will be hoping to make his first T20I appearance since 2015 against Sri Lanka

England's preparations for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup continue when they host Sri Lanka in a three-match IT20 series from June 23-26.

Having prevailed on home soil at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Eoin Morgan's men will be bidding to complete the white-ball double when the T20 showpiece takes place in India this autumn.

Despite suffering a 3-2 series defeat in India against Virat Kohli's side in March, England had won seven of their previous eight T20 series - the other culminating in a 1-1 draw against Pakistan.

England vs Sri Lanka schedule First IT20: Sophia Gardens, June 23, 6.30pm,

Second IT20: Sophia Gardens, June 24, 6.30pm

Third IT20: Ageas Bowl, June 26, 2.30pm

England T20 squad in full... Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England vs Sri Lanka Live on

England still occupy top spot in the IT20 world rankings, and they will be aiming to return to winning ways when the three-match series gets underway on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm.

The IPL contingent of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Tom Curran return to the fold, although Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Reece Topley remain absent due to injury.

However, this represents an opportunity for others to stake a claim for T20 World Cup selection, and we have picked out a few England players to watch over the next week…

Chris Woakes

Woakes has not featured at international level since England's ODI series against Australia in September 2020

Woakes has been instrumental in England's 50-over success during recent years, but has not featured in a T20I squad since 2015.

The 32-year-old has also fallen out of favour in the red-ball format over recent months, and his last international appearance came back in September 2020 - during the ODI series against Australia.

He featured sparingly for the Delhi Capitals in this year's IPL and in his first domestic appearance of the season he guided Birmingham Bears to a three-wicket victory in the T20 Blast.

Woakes - voted the Professional Cricketers' Association Player of the Year last summer - will be desperate to make his mark and give Chris Silverwood a selection headache, as England's head coach looks to finalise his World Cup plans.

David Willey

David Willey played a starring role in England's run to the 2016 T20 World final

Willey has also found himself on the periphery throughout the last 18 months; his three ODI appearances against Ireland last summer represent his only taste of international cricket since May 2019.

It has been a chastening period for the 31-year-old, who appeared a certainty to feature in England's 2019 World Cup side, yet the emergence of Jofra Archer saw the left-armer omitted from the squad completely.

Willey was England's lynchpin during their run to the T20 World final in 2016, finishing the tournament as their leading wicket-taker and featuring in all six matches.

His fellow left-armer Sam Curran is impressing in his bid to secure a regular place in the T20 side, although Willey - elevated to Yorkshire's T20 captain last summer - will be hoping for his chance to shine against the Sri Lankans.

Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan will be bidding to cement his status as the world's No 1 T20 batsman

Malan's statistics in international T20 cricket almost defy description. He currently sits top of the World T20 batting rankings, having attained the highest-ever rating for a batsman back in December.

The 33-year-old has struck 10 fifties and an unbeaten hundred in his 24 T20I innings, boasting an incredible average in excess of 50.

It is testament to England's extraordinary batting depth in T20 that Malan feels he has yet to secure his place on the plane for India, but the left-hander has surely made that No 3 position his own courtesy of his remarkable consistency.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports back in December, Malan insisted he still harboured aspirations to feature for England across all three formats, and if he maintains his current trajectory, he will be tough to ignore.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone made his ODI debut back in March, but he has not featured in the T20 arena since 2017

Livingstone has not featured in a T20 International since 2017, but he will be desperate for an opportunity to showcase his credentials in this three-match series.

He was named in England's T20 squad for the recent tour of India after impressing for Perth Scorchers in the Australian Big Bash; amassing 426 runs in 14 matches and forming a prolific opening partnership with Jason Roy.

Despite missing out on selection in the five-match series, Livingstone did make his ODI debut just days later; guiding England to a four-wicket win with an unbeaten 27, before making 36 and claiming his first international wicket in the third ODI.

Livingstone also made a blistering start to the T20 Blast, powering 94 not out from just 58 balls to inspire Lancashire to victory over Derbyshire, serving another timely reminder to the England hierarchy.

Watch England take on Sri Lanka in the first of three T20 internationals, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm on Wednesday