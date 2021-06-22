Sue Redfern to become first female to officiate in England men's home international on Wednesday

Sue Redfern will be the fourth umpire in England's T20 international against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Wednesday

Sue Redfern will become the first female to officiate in an England men's home international after being named fourth umpire for the opening T20 international against Sri Lanka at Cardiff on Wednesday.

Alex Wharf was appointed to the role but is reserve umpire at the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, which is set to go into a sixth day on Wednesday following bad weather at the Ageas Bowl.

Redfern was kept on standby in case of such an eventuality and the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday that the 43-year-old will make history when England take the field in the Welsh capital on Wednesday evening.

Redfern, who was one of the on-field umpires for the one-off women's Test between England and India at Bristol last week, has stood in 32 women's internationals in total and overseen another 12 as a TV umpire.

England vs Sri Lanka Live on

She represented England as a player on 21 occasions in total - six times in Tests and a further 15 in one-day internationals between 1995 and 1999.

Her appointment for the first of three T20s between England and Sri Lanka comes just a few months after Claire Polosak became the first woman to preside over a men's Test when she was fourth umpire for the game between Australia and India at Sydney in January.

Watch England's first T20 international against Sri Lanka, in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm on Wednesday.