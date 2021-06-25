Jos Buttler: England wicketkeeper-batsman to miss rest of white-ball series vs Sri Lanka

Jos Buttler hit his 13th T20 fifty as England chased down 130 to beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first T20I

Jos Buttler will miss the rest of England's white-ball campaign against Sri Lanka after sustaining a calf injury in the first T20 victory on Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman underwent an MRI scan in Cardiff on Thursday morning, which revealed a small tear in his right calf.

Buttler felt tightness and discomfort at the end of the game after a match-winning 68 not out secured an eight-wicket win.

He was rested for the second T20 on Thursday, which saw England clinch a series win, and will return home on Friday to begin a rehabilitation programme.

Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan has been added to the ODI squad for the forthcoming Sri Lanka ODI series.

Nasser Hussain praised Liam Livingstone's "swagger" and presence at the crease after his man-of-the-match performance in England's series-clinching win over Sri Lanka.

The 27-year-old batsman finished unbeaten on 29 from 26 balls as he helped England recover from 36-4 to chase down a revised total of 103 at Sophia Gardens, sharing a 54-run stand with Sam Billings.

The Lancashire man also bowled two economical overs of spin early in the Sri Lanka innings, as he did in the first IT20, and Hussain believes Livingstone is the fringe player to have most pressed his claims for selection for the T20 World Cup later this year.

"Liam Livingstone doesn't strike me as someone who is under pressure," he told Sky Sports. "He seems to enjoy his cricket, he seems to have a swagger and a presence at the crease. Long may that continue.

"The partnership between Billings and Livingstone was excellent. Livingstone, I loved the little flick for six he played because it just showed his presence. He, in particular, played in a very cool, calm way and out of everyone in these two games, I would say Livingstone has pushed his case the best."

