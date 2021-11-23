Haseeb Hameed hits unbeaten fifty in England warm-up match before rain cuts day one short
Openers Haseeb Hameed (53no) and Rory Burns (39no) shared an unbroken 98-run partnership in England's pre-Ashes warm-up match against England Lions in Brisbane; Ben Stokes will have to wait to make his return to the field though as day one was abandoned after 29 overs due to rain
By PA Media
Last Updated: 23/11/21 8:54am
Ben Stokes' return to action has been delayed after the opening day of England's warm-up match against England Lions in Brisbane was cut short due to rain.
Stokes has been included in England's Ashes squad after taking an indefinite break from all cricket in July to prioritise his mental well-being and rest a finger, which he had fractured.
England openers Haseeb Hameed (53 not out) and Rory Burns (39 not out) had taken England to 98 without loss before play was halted early in the second session in Wellington Point.
Durham all-rounder Stokes, set to bat at No 5, made his last England appearance in a one-day international against Pakistan in July.
England's Ashes squad members who were involved in the T20 World Cup have not been included in the warm-up match and will stay in quarantine for one more week.
The first Ashes Test at the Gabba starts on December 8 and the fifth and final Test is scheduled for Perth's Optus Stadium on January 14.