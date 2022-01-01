England men's cricket fixtures for 2022: Dates for games vs Australia, India, West Indies and more

Joe Root will be an integral part of England's Test team in 2022, whether he is captain or not

A look at England men's cricket fixtures for 2022.

Correct as of December 30, 2021:

Vs Australia

- Fourth Ashes Test (Sydney) - January 5-9

- Fifth Ashes Test (Hobart) - January 14-18

Vs West Indies

- First T20 international (Barbados) - January 22

- Second T20 international (Barbados) - January 23

- Third T20 international (Barbados) - January 26

Eoin Morgan will lead England in the five-match T20 international series in the West Indies in late January

- Fourth T20 international (Barbados) - January 29

- Fifth T20 international (Barbados) - January 30

- First Test (Antigua) - March 8-12

- Second Test (Barbados) - March 16-20

- Third Test (Grenada) - March 24-28

Vs New Zealand

- First Test (Lord's) - June 2-6 - live on Sky Sports

- Second Test (Trent Bridge) - June 10-14 - live on Sky Sports

- Third Test (Headingley) - June 23-27 - live on Sky Sports

Kane Williamson captained New Zealand to the World Test Championship title in 2021

Vs Netherlands

- First ODI (Amstelveen) - June 17 - live on Sky Sports

- Second ODI (Amstelveen) - June 19 - live on Sky Sports

- Third ODI (Amstelveen) - June 22 - live on Sky Sports

Vs India

- Fifth Test (Edgbaston) - July 1-5 (this game was postponed in the summer of 2021 due to Covid-19) - live on Sky Sports

- First T20 international (The Ageas Bowl) - July 7 - live on Sky Sports

- Second T20 international (Edgbaston) - July 9 - live on Sky Sports

- Third T20 international (Trent Bridge) - July 10 - live on Sky Sports

Virat Kohli's India side lead England 2-1 after the four Tests, with the final game to be played at Edgbaston in July 2022

- First ODI (The Kia Oval) - July 12 - live on Sky Sports

- Second ODI (Lord's) - July 14 - live on Sky Sports

- Third ODI (Emirates Old Trafford) - July 17 - live on Sky Sports

Vs South Africa

- First ODI (Emirates Riverside) - July 19 - live on Sky Sports

- Second ODI (Emirates Old Trafford) - July 22 - live on Sky Sports

- Third ODI (Headingley) - July 24 - live on Sky Sports

Temba Bavuma is South Africa's limited-over captain

- First T20 international (Bristol) - July 27 - live on Sky Sports

- Second T20 international (Cardiff) - July 29 - live on Sky Sports

- Third T20 international (The Ageas Bowl) - July 31 - live on Sky Sports

- First Test (Lord's) - August 17-21 - live on Sky Sports

- Second Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - August 25-29 - live on Sky Sports

- Third Test (The Kia Oval) - September 8-12 - live on Sky Sports

England will also tour Pakistan from September to December 2022.

They will play seven T20 internationals from late September before returning to play three Tests matches after the T20 World Cup in Australia, which takes place between October 16 and November 13.