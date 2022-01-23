England in West Indies: Liam Dawson relishing opportunity after 'frustrating' time on the outside

Liam Dawson has played just 13 times for England across the formats since making his international debut in 2016

Liam Dawson is relishing his T20 opportunity with England in the West Indies after a "frustrating" time on the periphery of the squad.

Saturday's clash with West Indies in Barbados, in which England were dismissed for just 103 and thumped by nine wickets, was Dawson's first game for his country since 2018 and just 13th across the formats since he made his international debut in 2016.

The spin-bowling all-rounder - an unused member of England's triumphant 50-over World Cup squad in 2019 - earned a rare chance in Bridgetown due to Liam Livingstone's illness and bowled tidily for figures of 0-12 from four overs.

Dawson said: "I think you're very lucky to be in any England squad any time in your career. You know it's never a given so to be in the squad is always brilliant. You're potentially only ever an injury away from playing.

Dawson recorded figures of 0-12 from four overs in the first T20 international against West Indies

"It's frustrating at times but you put that back in your mind, train as hard as you can and hopefully you do get an opportunity at some point.

"It just shows how strong England have been in white-ball cricket, especially with Mo(Moeen Ali) and Rash (Adil Rashid) as well.

"I'm just very happy to get an opportunity here. It's obviously been a while but it's great to get another opportunity. I've really enjoyed it."

England skipper Eoin Morgan lamented his side's failure to "adapt" as they were heavily beaten in Barbados - the tourists tumbled to 49-7 inside 12 overs before Rashid (22) and Chris Jordan (28) helped their team into three figures.

The series continues on Sunday before further games on January 26, 29 and 30.

Who are you excited to see in this series? 🏏



🏝 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bf6A7BGIBF — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 22, 2022

England falter as 'everything clicks' for West Indies

Morgan said: "West Indies dominated the game early on. We lost early wickets, we didn't seem to adapt well enough in running, which is what you have to do when challenged like that with movement and a bit of bounce.

"We'll have to come back [on Sunday] with a fresh game-plan and try to execute better because I think conditions have a chance of being very similar."

Dawson added: "We've got another opportunity to learn and put it right and get a win on the board. All the boys will be really excited to go again."

Jason Holder dismissed Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood in Barbados

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder bagged excellent figures of 4-7 from 3.4 overs, including Moeen Ali for a duck and Tom Banton for just four, before home opener Brandon King hit an unbeaten 52 as his team triumphed with 17 balls in reserve.

Holder said: "Everything clicked for us, things went our way and the guys really ran with it.

"I think in the past we probably would have eased up a little bit but I was really happy to see the guys keep the pedal to the metal and try to finish the innings off."