Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

64-1 (11.3 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

103

West Indies need 40 runs to win from 8.3 overs

W Indies vs England

SUMMARY
W Indies 1st 64-1 (11.3 ov)
England 1st 103All out (19.4 ov)
West Indies need 40 runs to win from 8.3 overs

W Indies 1st Innings64-1

w indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
B.A. King Not out 31 34 2 1 91.18
S.D. Hope s Billings b Rashid 20 25 2 0 80.00
N. Pooran Not out 8 10 0 0 80.00
Extras 5lb 5
Total 11.3 Overs, 1 wkts 64
To Bat: 
D.M. Bravo,
K.A. Pollard,
J.O. Holder,
F.A. Allen,
R. Shepherd,
O.F. Smith,
A.J. Hosein,
S.S. Cottrell

Fall of Wickets

  1. 52 Hope 9.1ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Mahmood 2 0 12 0 6.00
Jordan 1 0 7 0 7.00
Rashid 3 0 17 1 5.67
Dawson 4 0 12 0 3.00
T.S. Mills 1 0 7 0 7.00

England 1st Innings103 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy b Cottrell 6 6 0 1 100.00
T. Banton c Pooran b Holder 4 5 1 0 80.00
J.M. Vince c Bravo b Cottrell 14 12 2 1 116.67
M.M. Ali c Allen b Holder 0 1 0 0 0.00
E.J.G. Morgan (c) c Pollard b Shepherd 17 29 0 1 58.62
S.W. Billings s Hope b Hosein 2 4 0 0 50.00
L.A. Dawson run out (Pollard) 2 9 0 0 22.22
C.J. Jordan c Cottrell b Allen 28 23 0 3 121.74
A.U. Rashid b Holder 22 18 3 0 122.22
S. Mahmood c Allen b Holder 5 11 0 0 45.45
T.S. Mills Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 3w, 3
Total All Out, 19.4 Overs 103

Fall of Wickets

  1. 6 Roy 0.6ov
  2. 10 Banton 1.5ov
  3. 10 Ali 1.6ov
  4. 24 Vince 4.6ov
  5. 29 Billings 6.6ov
  6. 39 Dawson 10.1ov
  7. 49 Morgan 11.4ov
  8. 85 Jordan 16.3ov
  9. 103 Mahmood 19.3ov
  10. 103 Rashid 19.4ov
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Cottrell 4 1 30 2 7.50
Holder 3.4 1 7 4 1.91
A.J. Hosein 4 0 16 1 4.00
R. Shepherd 3 0 25 1 8.33
O.F. Smith 1 0 4 0 4.00
Pollard 2 0 11 0 5.50
F.A. Allen 2 0 10 1 5.00

Match Details

Date
22nd - 23rd Jan 2022
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kensington Oval
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
L A Reifer
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
N Duguid

Live Commentary

Last Updated: January 22, 2022 10:31pm

  •  

    11.3

    Moeen Ali to Brandon King. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    11.2

    Moeen Ali to Nicholas Pooran. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    11.1

    Moeen Ali to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to third man for 2 runs, run save by Mahmood, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    10.6

    Liam Dawson to Nicholas Pooran. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump moves in front driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    10.5

    Liam Dawson to Nicholas Pooran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    10.4

    Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    10.3

    Liam Dawson to Nicholas Pooran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Mills.

  •  

    10.2

    Liam Dawson to Nicholas Pooran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    10.1

    Liam Dawson to Nicholas Pooran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    9.6

    Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    9.5

    Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Mills.

  •  

    9.4

    Adil Rashid to Nicholas Pooran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    9.3

    Adil Rashid to Nicholas Pooran. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to first slip for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    9.2

    Adil Rashid to Nicholas Pooran. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmood.

  • 9.1

    OUT! Stumped. Adil Rashid to Shai Hope. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed, by Billings.

  •  

    8.6

    Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, missed to short third man for no runs, fielded by Billings, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    8.5

    Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for no runs, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    8.4

    Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    8.3

    Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    8.2

    Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    8.1

    Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mills.

  •  

    7.6

    Tymal Mills to Brandon King. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    7.5

    FOUR! Tymal Mills to Brandon King. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.4

    Tymal Mills to Brandon King. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    7.3

    Tymal Mills to Shai Hope. Length ball, to leg down the track flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.

  •  

    7.2

    APPEAL! Tymal Mills to Shai Hope. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    7.1

    Tymal Mills to Brandon King. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    6.6

    Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    6.5

    Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, to leg backing away driving, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    6.4

    Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    6.3

    Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    6.2

    Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    6.1

    Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    5.6

    SIX! Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Cracking shot!

  •  

    5.5

    Adil Rashid to Shai Hope. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    5.4

    Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    5.3

    Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    5.1

    Adil Rashid to Shai Hope. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    4.6

    Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track sweeping, hit pad to short third man for no runs, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    4.5

    Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    4.4

    Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    4.3

    Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    4.2

    Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    4.1

    Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    3.6

    Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    3.5

    Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump moves in front pulling, hit pad past third man for 4 runs. Lucky runs!

  •  

    3.4

    Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Roy.

  •  

    3.3

    Adil Rashid to Shai Hope. Googly short, off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    3.2

    Adil Rashid to Shai Hope. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    3.1

    Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    2.6

    Saqib Mahmood to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    2.5

    Saqib Mahmood to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    2.4

    FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.3

    Saqib Mahmood to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    2.2

    Saqib Mahmood to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Banton, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    2.1

    Saqib Mahmood to Shai Hope. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Dawson.

  •  

    1.6

    Chris Jordan to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Dawson. A decent start for the Caribbean openers.

  •  

    1.5

    Chris Jordan to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    1.4

    Chris Jordan to Brandon King. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    1.3

    Chris Jordan to Brandon King. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    1.2

    Chris Jordan to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.

  •  

    1.1

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

Full Commentary