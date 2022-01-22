Cricket Match
W Indies
64-1 (11.3 ov)
England
103
W Indies vs England
|W Indies 1st
|64-1 (11.3 ov)
|England 1st
|103All out (19.4 ov)
|West Indies need 40 runs to win from 8.3 overs
W Indies 1st Innings64-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|B.A. King
|Not out
|31
|34
|2
|1
|91.18
|S.D. Hope
|s Billings b Rashid
|20
|25
|2
|0
|80.00
|N. Pooran
|Not out
|8
|10
|0
|0
|80.00
|Extras
|5lb
|5
|Total
|11.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|64
Fall of Wickets
- 52 Hope 9.1ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Mahmood
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|Jordan
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
|Rashid
|3
|0
|17
|1
|5.67
|Dawson
|4
|0
|12
|0
|3.00
|T.S. Mills
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
England 1st Innings103 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|b Cottrell
|6
|6
|0
|1
|100.00
|T. Banton
|c Pooran b Holder
|4
|5
|1
|0
|80.00
|J.M. Vince
|c Bravo b Cottrell
|14
|12
|2
|1
|116.67
|M.M. Ali
|c Allen b Holder
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Pollard b Shepherd
|17
|29
|0
|1
|58.62
|S.W. Billings
|s Hope b Hosein
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|L.A. Dawson
|run out (Pollard)
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|C.J. Jordan
|c Cottrell b Allen
|28
|23
|0
|3
|121.74
|A.U. Rashid
|b Holder
|22
|18
|3
|0
|122.22
|S. Mahmood
|c Allen b Holder
|5
|11
|0
|0
|45.45
|T.S. Mills
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|All Out, 19.4 Overs
|103
Fall of Wickets
- 6 Roy 0.6ov
- 10 Banton 1.5ov
- 10 Ali 1.6ov
- 24 Vince 4.6ov
- 29 Billings 6.6ov
- 39 Dawson 10.1ov
- 49 Morgan 11.4ov
- 85 Jordan 16.3ov
- 103 Mahmood 19.3ov
- 103 Rashid 19.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|4
|1
|30
|2
|7.50
|Holder
|3.4
|1
|7
|4
|1.91
|A.J. Hosein
|4
|0
|16
|1
|4.00
|R. Shepherd
|3
|0
|25
|1
|8.33
|O.F. Smith
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
|Pollard
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|F.A. Allen
|2
|0
|10
|1
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd - 23rd Jan 2022
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kensington Oval
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- L A Reifer
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- N Duguid
Live Commentary
-
11.3
Moeen Ali to Brandon King. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
11.2
Moeen Ali to Nicholas Pooran. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
11.1
Moeen Ali to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to third man for 2 runs, run save by Mahmood, fielded by Jordan.
-
10.6
Liam Dawson to Nicholas Pooran. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump moves in front driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
10.5
Liam Dawson to Nicholas Pooran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
10.4
Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.3
Liam Dawson to Nicholas Pooran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Mills.
-
10.2
Liam Dawson to Nicholas Pooran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Mahmood.
-
10.1
Liam Dawson to Nicholas Pooran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
9.6
Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
9.5
Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Mills.
-
9.4
Adil Rashid to Nicholas Pooran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
9.3
Adil Rashid to Nicholas Pooran. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to first slip for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
9.2
Adil Rashid to Nicholas Pooran. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmood.
-
9.1
OUT! Stumped. Adil Rashid to Shai Hope. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed, by Billings.
-
8.6
Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, missed to short third man for no runs, fielded by Billings, fielded by Mahmood.
-
8.5
Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for no runs, fielded by Mahmood.
-
8.4
Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
8.3
Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
8.2
Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
8.1
Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mills.
-
7.6
Tymal Mills to Brandon King. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
7.5
FOUR! Tymal Mills to Brandon King. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
7.4
Tymal Mills to Brandon King. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
7.3
Tymal Mills to Shai Hope. Length ball, to leg down the track flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.
-
7.2
APPEAL! Tymal Mills to Shai Hope. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings, appeal made for Caught.
-
7.1
Tymal Mills to Brandon King. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
6.6
Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
6.5
Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, to leg backing away driving, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmood.
-
6.4
Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.
-
6.3
Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
6.2
Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
6.1
Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
5.6
SIX! Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Cracking shot!
-
5.5
Adil Rashid to Shai Hope. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
5.4
Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
5.3
Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.
-
5.2
Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
5.1
Adil Rashid to Shai Hope. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
4.6
Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track sweeping, hit pad to short third man for no runs, fielded by Mahmood.
-
4.5
Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
4.4
Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
4.3
Liam Dawson to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
4.2
Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
4.1
Liam Dawson to Brandon King. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
3.6
Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
3.5
Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump moves in front pulling, hit pad past third man for 4 runs. Lucky runs!
-
3.4
Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Roy.
-
3.3
Adil Rashid to Shai Hope. Googly short, off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
3.2
Adil Rashid to Shai Hope. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
3.1
Adil Rashid to Brandon King. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
2.6
Saqib Mahmood to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
2.5
Saqib Mahmood to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
2.4
FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
2.3
Saqib Mahmood to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
2.2
Saqib Mahmood to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Banton, fielded by Jordan.
-
2.1
Saqib Mahmood to Shai Hope. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Dawson.
-
1.6
Chris Jordan to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Dawson. A decent start for the Caribbean openers.
-
1.5
Chris Jordan to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
1.4
Chris Jordan to Brandon King. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
1.3
Chris Jordan to Brandon King. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
1.2
Chris Jordan to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.
-
1.1
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs.