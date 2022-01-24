Joe Root named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year after impressive 2021 for England

England captain Joe Root named ICC's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2021

England captain Joe Root has been named as the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

Despite a testing year for the national side, the Yorkshireman scored 1,708 runs in 2021, the third-highest total on record in a calendar year.

Root registered two double centuries and a further four hundreds, including three in successive Tests against India during the summer.

"I am incredibly proud to receive this award," said the 31-year-old, only the second Englishman to win the accolade after Sir Alastair Cook in 2011. "I am very humbled to be in the same breath as a number of wonderful players around the world and it means a huge amount to have got this award."

Joe Root averaged 61 with the bat in Tests during 2021

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson, Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne and India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were the other nominees.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.