Women's Cricket World Cup report: England on course for semi-finals after thumping Pakistan

Katherine Brunt took three wickets as England beat Pakistan convincingly

England are one win away from reaching the Women's World Cup semi-finals following a nine-wicket thumping of Pakistan in Christchurch.

Victory over bottom side Bangladesh on Sunday will secure Heather Knight's team a spot in the last four and complete some turnaround after the defending champions lost their first three games.

Defeats to Australia, West Indies and South Africa left England's hopes of reaching the knockout phase hanging by a thread but they have since rallied to see off India, New Zealand and Pakistan.

Pakistan were rolled for 105 in 41.3 overs at Hagley Oval as seamer Katherine Brunt (3-17) made her first major impact of the tournament and spinner Sophie Ecclestone (3-18) also took three wickets.

Opener Danni Wyatt then punished Pakistan for dropping her on four with a dashing 76 not out from 68 balls as England reached their target with 184 balls to spare in Christchurch.

What's next?

England's final group game is against Bangladesh on Saturday (9.30pm, Sky Sports World Cup and You Tube) with a victory enough to secure progression to the semi-final.

Bangladesh are in action from 9.30pm on Thursday as they face unbeaten table-toppers Australia, who have won each of their six matches so far.