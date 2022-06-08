England's Jack Leach 50-50 to play in second Test against New Zealand: Ollie Robinson ruled out for three more weeks

Jack Leach remains a doubt for the second Test against New Zealand

England spinner Jack Leach is rated as 50-50 for the second Test against New Zealand while seamer Ollie Robinson faces another three weeks on the sidelines.

Leach, was withdrawn just six overs into the first Test at Lord's due to concussion protocols after he took a heavy fall while fielding on the boundary, with leg-spinner Matt Parkinson drafted in to replace him.

Although Leach has practised ahead of the second Test - which gets under way on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket - and his mandatory seven-day rest period ends on Thursday, he remains a doubt for the Trent Bridge clash.

Ollie Robinson is still out of action with a back problem

Robinson, who missed England's three-Test series against West Indies in March with a back problem and has since made only three appearances for Sussex, remains unavailable to face the Black Caps.

The 28-year-old has had a cortisone injection in his lower back, but is not expected to be fit in time for the third Test of the series, which begins at Headingley in just over a fortnight's time.

More to follow…