England captain Eoin Morgan ruled out of third ODI against the Netherlands with injury

Eoin Morgan has struggled for form and fitness during England's ODI series in the Netherlands

Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of England's third ODI against the Netherlands due to a groin injury.

The England skipper has endured a miserable series after falling for a second duck on Sunday, while he has been managing a groin problem having previously struggled with long-standing back and knee issues.

Jos Buttler will captain the side as they seek a clean sweep over their opponents having wrapped up a series win on Sunday.

Morgan suffered consecutive ducks in the previous two matches, raising questions about his future as ODI skipper.

Live One-Day International Cricket Live on

Liam Livingstone has backed England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan to return to form with the bat, believing he is one score away from being back to his best.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Livingstone has shown his support for out-of-form England captain Eoin Morgan Liam Livingstone has shown his support for out-of-form England captain Eoin Morgan

Morgan's last half century in any format came a year ago against Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the third and final ODI on Wednesday, Livingstone praised England's World Cup-winning captain and said he feels a score will come soon.

"I think the thing that has been forgotten is Morgs is an unbelievable leader," Livingstone said. "He is the leader of our team and everybody knows he is only one score away.

"I'm sure that score will come very soon and he'll be off and running again."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's cricketers broke their own world record for the highest score in a one-day international, in a run fest in the Netherlands. Buttler hit a century in only 47 balls, the second fastest century for England England's cricketers broke their own world record for the highest score in a one-day international, in a run fest in the Netherlands. Buttler hit a century in only 47 balls, the second fastest century for England

England have already clinched a comprehensive series win, leading 2-0 with one to play, with the first of their victories seeing the visitors post a world-record score of 498-4 in Friday's opener.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of England's record-breaking 26 sixes against Netherlands in the first ODI, including the 14 hit by Jos Buttler! Watch all of England's record-breaking 26 sixes against Netherlands in the first ODI, including the 14 hit by Jos Buttler!

Jason Roy has also backed Morgan to rediscover his touch with the bat soon after the England captain two successive ducks against the Netherlands.

"That's just the fickle nature of the sport," said Roy. "If you're behind the eight ball it's quite tough but he's an incredible worker, an incredible guy so I'm backing him for sure."

Roy added: "He's the captain of our side and winning games so I think that means more to him than his scores which makes him more special to play under.

"He will be alright. He'll be absolutely fine."