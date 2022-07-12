Will Smeed stars as England Lions stun South Africa with rapid run-chase in warm-up game

Will Smeed smashed 90 off 56 balls as England Lions chased down a target of 319 against South Africa

Will Smeed smashed 90 off 56 balls as England Lions chased down a target of 319 against a strong touring South Africa side in just 37.1 overs to win their one-day warm-up game by six wickets in Taunton.

In the first of two games ahead of the start of their one-day international series against England on Tuesday, July 19, South Africa fielded experienced internationals Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje but suffered a heavy defeat.

As England suffered a 10-wicket thrashing in their first ODI against India at The Kia Oval, their effective 'reserve' squad put on a staggering show in Somerset, with home favourite Smeed leading the way, striking seven boundaries and six sixes in a blistering knock.

England vs S Africa Live on

The 20-year-old was joined by county team-mate Tom Banton (57 off 46) at the top of the order, the pair putting on a 113-run opening partnership in just 13.4 overs.

Nottinghamshire's Ben Duckett (85 off 67) and Middlesex's Stephen Eskinazi (52no off 36) also hit impressive half-centuries for the Lions as they cruised to an impressive victory with just under 13 overs to spare.

Earlier, Leicestershire's 17-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed claimed 3-54 on his Lions debut and Gloucestershire left-arm seamer David Payne took 4-39 but the tourists still managed to set what seemed to be a challenging target.

England vs South Africa white-ball schedule (all games live on Sky Sports) 1st ODI - Tuesday, July 19 (Durham)

2nd ODI - Friday, July 22 (Emirates Old Trafford)

3rd ODI, Sunday, July 24 (Headingley)

1st T20I - Wednesday, July 27 (Bristol)

2nd T20I - Thursday, July 28 (Cardiff)

3rd T20I - Sunday, July 31 (Southampton)

South Africa opener Janneman Malan hit two sixes and 11 fours on his way to 103 off 116 balls, while middle-order pair Miller (55no off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (51 off 35) also hit the ground running with half-centuries.

But it wasn't to be enough for South Africa, with no bowler free from punishment - Ngidi (0-22) the only one not to go at more than a run-a-ball - as the Lions chased reeled in their target in style.

The two sides meet again on Thursday at Worcestershire's New Road for South Africa's second and final warm-up game.

Watch South Africa's first one-day international against England, at Seat Unique Riverside in Durham, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Tuesday, July 19. Coverage begins at 12.30pm with the first ball at 1pm.