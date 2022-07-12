Will Smeed stars as England Lions stun South Africa with rapid run-chase in warm-up game
Will Smeed hits 90 off 56 balls as England Lions chase down 319 in just 37.1 overs to beat strong touring South Africa side containing David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje by six wickets; Proteas to play full England side in T20Is, ODIs and Tests later this summer
Will Smeed smashed 90 off 56 balls as England Lions chased down a target of 319 against a strong touring South Africa side in just 37.1 overs to win their one-day warm-up game by six wickets in Taunton.
In the first of two games ahead of the start of their one-day international series against England on Tuesday, July 19, South Africa fielded experienced internationals Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje but suffered a heavy defeat.
As England suffered a 10-wicket thrashing in their first ODI against India at The Kia Oval, their effective 'reserve' squad put on a staggering show in Somerset, with home favourite Smeed leading the way, striking seven boundaries and six sixes in a blistering knock.
The 20-year-old was joined by county team-mate Tom Banton (57 off 46) at the top of the order, the pair putting on a 113-run opening partnership in just 13.4 overs.
Nottinghamshire's Ben Duckett (85 off 67) and Middlesex's Stephen Eskinazi (52no off 36) also hit impressive half-centuries for the Lions as they cruised to an impressive victory with just under 13 overs to spare.
Earlier, Leicestershire's 17-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed claimed 3-54 on his Lions debut and Gloucestershire left-arm seamer David Payne took 4-39 but the tourists still managed to set what seemed to be a challenging target.
England vs South Africa white-ball schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)
- 1st ODI - Tuesday, July 19 (Durham)
- 2nd ODI - Friday, July 22 (Emirates Old Trafford)
- 3rd ODI, Sunday, July 24 (Headingley)
- 1st T20I - Wednesday, July 27 (Bristol)
- 2nd T20I - Thursday, July 28 (Cardiff)
- 3rd T20I - Sunday, July 31 (Southampton)
South Africa opener Janneman Malan hit two sixes and 11 fours on his way to 103 off 116 balls, while middle-order pair Miller (55no off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (51 off 35) also hit the ground running with half-centuries.
But it wasn't to be enough for South Africa, with no bowler free from punishment - Ngidi (0-22) the only one not to go at more than a run-a-ball - as the Lions chased reeled in their target in style.
The two sides meet again on Thursday at Worcestershire's New Road for South Africa's second and final warm-up game.
