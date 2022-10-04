Moeen Ali: England all-rounder rules out return to Test cricket

England skipper Moeen Ali will not reverse his decision to stop playing Test cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali said he has closed the door on a return to test cricket after having an "honest" conversation with coach Brendon McCullum.

Moeen made his test debut in 2014 and went on to score 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, picking up 195 wickets.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in September last year but in June said McCullum had sounded him out about a potential red-ball return.

England's Test side next play a three-match series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December but Moeen said he would not be with them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the seventh T20 match between Pakistan and England. Highlights of the seventh T20 match between Pakistan and England.

"I've had an honest chat with Baz (McCullum) and I can't see myself being stuck in hotels for another month and playing to the best of my ability," Moeen wrote in his column for the Daily Mail on Monday.

"Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said, 'Sorry, I'm done'. He understands, he knows the feeling. Test cricket is hard work. I'm 35 and something's got to give.

"I want to enjoy my cricket and it wouldn't be fair to reverse my decision and then struggle to give it my all. It's time to close the door on that side of my career. To play 64 tests for England has been a privilege and a dream fulfilled."

Moeen captained England's Twenty20 side in their 4-3 series win over Pakistan in the absence of the injured Jos Buttler, and will be a key player for the team in this month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After England's victory in the T20 game against Pakistan on Sunday, Moeen Ali talked highly of his side's squad depth and how they are currently in a good position. After England's victory in the T20 game against Pakistan on Sunday, Moeen Ali talked highly of his side's squad depth and how they are currently in a good position.

He recently said teams will fear facing England at the upcoming T20 World Cup after their series victory.

England pummelled Pakistan by 67 runs on Sunday in the series-decider after a clinical batting and bowling performance.

Matthew Mott's side plundered 209-3 after being inserted, with Dawid Malan (78 no off 47 balls) and Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook (46no off 29) slamming 108 from the final 61 deliveries of the innings in Lahore.

Pakistan limped to 142-8 in reply, with captain Babar Azam (4) following blemishes in the field - twice dropping catches that should have stuck - by being dismissed by Chris Woakes (3-26) in the first over of the chase and Mohammad Rizwan bowled (1) by Reece Topley in the second as the home side tumbled to 5-2.

"We're really happy to win this series and we go to Australia in a really good position, but I don't think we're favourites for the World Cup" Moeen said.

"If I'm honest I don't feel that way at all, but I know we are a very dangerous team to play and other teams will fear playing us. But I still think Australia and India are the two favourites."

"We were disappointed in the end, because looking back I think if we'd been really on it we'd probably have won [the series] 6-1."

You can watch the T20 World Cup live in full on Sky Sports with the tournament getting underway on October 16.