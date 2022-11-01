England beat New Zealand by 20 runs to boost chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals - watch England's final game of the Super 12s, against Sri Lanka, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Saturday (build-up from 7.30am ahead of an 8am start)

'One of his best games as England captain' - Eoin Morgan hails Jos Buttler after win over New Zealand

Eoin Morgan says Jos Buttler had one of his best games as captain as England beat New Zealand in their crucial T20 World Cup clash in Brisbane

Nick Compton and Eoin Morgan said Jos Buttler had "one of his best games" as captain as England beat New Zealand in a crucial T20 World Cup group contest.

Buttler scored a match-winning 73 from 47 balls after he was dropped twice and then took an excellent catch down the leg side for England's first wicket off the bowling of Chris Woakes.

But it was his captaincy that stood out in the 20-run victory over the Black Caps which leaves their hopes of reaching the semi-finals in their own hands.

Buttler elected to bat after winning the toss while he then utilised spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid in the powerplay, with Moeen bowling the first over of the New Zealand innings.

Former England skipper Morgan said: "It was one of [Buttler's] best games as captain. In his 100th T20 international he really has stepped up. His batting would have had a huge impact to start with and that rubbed off in the field.

"His captaincy tonight was brilliant. Every opportunity he had to impact the game, he tried to take a wicket. He brings Mark Wood back into the game, starts with spin, rotates five bowlers for the first six overs.

"That doesn't really happen. He is using all his experience and he is flying high. I thought he controlled his emotions really well and made brilliant decisions."

'Buttler is learning all the time'

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain added of Buttler: "I thought he was excellent. He rotated the bowlers in the first six overs perfectly, he's obviously done his homework in terms of match-ups.

"He's probably less of a match-up captain than this man was (Morgan). Jos is a little more gut feel.

"The first over goes for four, its spinning square, and then we don't see him (Ali) again. That for me is a captain who is now thinking very much of match-ups.

"Jos is learning all the time. The only thing he could learn is to have a slip in for Rashid and Ali."

Image: Buttler and Chris Woakes (right) celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand opener Devon Conway

Former England batter Compton said on Sky Sports News: "It's been a tough transition from Morgan (England did not win a white-ball series at home this summer). Morgan was an outstanding leader.

"Jos and new coach Matthew Mott have taken a while to find their feet but they have grown in stature, found their patterns and what players are going to play important roles.

"I thought Buttler had one of his best games [against New Zealand]."

